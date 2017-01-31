Notre Dame Football: New Assistant Coach Interview Highlights And Analysis

The media were on campus at Notre Dame on Monday.

After Brian Kelly wrapped up his press conference, the media made their way to The Gugliemino Complex to interview Notre Dame’s new assistant coaches.

Jack Nolan inerviewed each coach which can be found at WatchND.tv

Slap The Sign breaks it down.

Mike Elko – Defensive Coordinator

We'd like to officially announce the addition of defensive coordinator Mike Elko to the Notre Dame family. RELEASE: https://t.co/cnV7O2owlg pic.twitter.com/ZfVBlRqLRx — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2016

Jack Nolan mentioned how Mike Elko coordinated one of two FBS defenses that finished in the top 20 in turnovers, sacks, red zone defense and scoring defense. Here’s what Elko had to say about these impressive aspects of his defense:

“(that’s a) Big part of modern day football. We’ve gotta be disruptive. We’ve gotta create tackles for loss. We’ve gotta put pressure on the quarterback.”

Kelly hired Elko to create more negative plays and improve the Irish defense in major categories. Elko’s 4-2-5 base defense fits Notre Dame’s defensive personnel very well.

With a veteran mike linebacker and some experienced components, I expect the Irish defense to make a smooth transition

Chip Long – Offensive Coordinator

Excited to welcome Coach Chip Long as our new Offensive Coordinator! RELEASE: https://t.co/RzyrKF7DG7 pic.twitter.com/OlymSVCeBf — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 9, 2017

Jack Nolan talked about how Coach Long lead a top 20 scoring offense in Memphis last season. Here’s what Long had to say about what he plans to bring to the Notre Dame offense:

“We wanna play extremely fast, show a lot of different structures, formations and personnel throughout each drive.”

Long runs a lot of different/exotic formations out of tempo to cause confusion and mismatches within the opposing defenses.

Nolan also brought up the quality tight ends Long will have to work with at Notre Dame.

“There’s no question. Just by seeing them in the early morning workouts.””They all have great length. They can all run really well.””We wanna be a run-play action team. You have to have a tight-end in the game to have that kinda power.

Look for Long to use 2 and sometimes 3 tight-end formations. Long was an All-American tight end at Southern Alabama University. He will have six talented tight ends to utilize in his offense this year; Jones, Smythe, Weishar, Luatua and two All-American freshman; Wright and Kmet.

Brian Polian – Special Teams Coach

We'd like to announce the return of special teams coordinator Brian Polian to the Notre Dame family. RELEASE: https://t.co/PUMxPpqXa2 pic.twitter.com/kY6WaDfTYu — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 27, 2016

Brian Kelly explained in his press conference that after the ’16 season, his first order of business was to improve Special Teams. Scott Booker was let go and Polian was hired.

Jack Nolan asked Polian how he felt to be back in South Bend.

“This University, this community, holds a special place in my heart.””I am passionate about the mission and I’m passionate about trying to get back to where everyone wants us to be, football wise.”

Nolan asked Polian what his approach to Special Teams is.

“Our job is ‘do no harm’ first. I wanna make sure we’re eliminating the big play first before we start trying to make big plays.”

Polian returns to Notre Dame with 21 years of experience coaching college football. He was the Head Coach of Nevada last season and has experience coaching Special Teams at Texas A&M and Stanford.

Tommy Rees – Quarterback Coach

Tommy Rees Dispels Rumors He is Returning to Notre Dame // https://t.co/sVByKjhn0e ☘???? pic.twitter.com/HQTuWWIvKr — ND Club of Miami (@NDMiami) January 3, 2017

This coach doesn’t really need much introduction. Tommy Rees was hired recently as a general assistant to coach quarterbacks. If the ruling on a 10th assistant goes through, Rees will get the nod. Rees has experience coaching at Northwestern and with the San Diego Chargers.

A very well spoken Tommy (or Tom) Rees was interviewed by Jack Nolan. Here’s a few quotes.

“I didn’t expect it to happen this quickly.””I’m extremely grateful to be back and to be in this role. I’m excited to get started. I’m excited to get going.””Working with Coach Long and learning new things is something that I’m extremely excited about.”

Regarding Notre Dame’s quarterbacks, Rees had this to say:

“I can teach them in a manner in that I know they’ll understand cause I’ve been in that situation.”

Rees brings a first-hand approach to the coaching staff as it relates to quarterbacks. Knowing the rigors of being a backup, an active #2 role who comes in as a change of pace option, and as starter for Brian Kelly’s program as well as the academic pressure of being a student at N.D.

Clark Lea – Linebackers Coach

Coach Clark Lea is officially on board & ready to work with the NEXT ND Butkus Award winner!#FightSZN READ MORE:https://t.co/1qHEeb7wsM pic.twitter.com/3ilab69l79 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 12, 2017

Lea joins Elko on the defense after coming over from Wake Forest. Together, they fielded a fantastic defense. Lea brings with him the knowledge and coaching ability for linebackers in a 4-2-5 base.

Jack Nolan asked Lea what attracted him to the University of Notre Dame.

“I think it’s ‘what doesn’t attract me to this University?’”Coach Elko does a good job of putting the second level in position to make plays and we gotta finish ’em.”

Lea went on to speak more about Coach Elko.

“Coach Elko is brilliant football mind. He’s probably as smart a person as I’ve been around.””His secret, I think, is being smart conceptually and schematically.”

Nyles Morgan gives Lea an athletic, proven, experienced leader to anchor his linebacker group. Greer Martini, Te’von Coney, Josh Barajas, Asmar Bilal and freshman David Adams and Drew White should provide Lea with all the talent he needs to be effective in Elko’s defense.

DelVaughn Alexander – Receivers Coach

Wide receivers coach Del Alexander is officially on board and ready to work…#FightSZN READ MORE: https://t.co/WaiblCZSLc pic.twitter.com/edIVy7SYbR — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 19, 2017

Alexander has loads of experience coaching receivers all over the country. He is known to be an effective coach of fundamentals, great recruiter with ties to California (L.A. native, USC grad) and coached with Chip Long at Arizona State.

Jack Nolan asked Alexander why he chose to come to Notre Dame.

“Its a top 5 program. It’s one of the best programs in the country and you wanna coach at the highest level.”

Alexander on running tempo:

“Coach Long and I have been together for quite some time and with us being on the same page and with the rest of the staff, we should be able to get that job done.”

Alexander spoke about Notre Dame’s stable of talented receivers:

“I’ve got (a) great core of receivers. I’ve got guys who can really do things with the ball in their hands. They can go deep, catch the ball. They have a physical presence.”

Alexander must truly be excited with the receivers he will be working with. All of them have at least 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Matt Balis – Director Of Football Performance (S&C)

Matt Balis named director of football performance. Hard work

Discipline

Competition#FightSZN READ MORE: https://t.co/zwp8ylreZZ pic.twitter.com/Bw9Bfk7zOG — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 19, 2017

Balis comes to Notre Dame as a well respected Strength and Conditioning Coordiantor. He made the move from his position at UCONN where he worked under ex-Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco.

Jack Nolan asked the Chicago native how he felt about being a part of the staff at Notre Dame.

“It’s a true dream come true. I grew up a fan, A huge fan. (I’m) just honored to be here.”

Balis explained a bit about his program he’s put in place at Notre Dame.

“It’s mental and physical toughness. It’s an effort based program.”

Nolan asked what fans will notice about Irish players as a result of his training.

“They’ll look bigger. They’ll look stronger. They’ll look faster. (That) they play hard, with passion and love for each other and from beginning, middle, end, they’re giving great effort.”

Notre Dame recently hired Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Dave Ballou from IMG Academy bringing the S&C staff to 5 members.

That wraps up SlapTheSign’s review of the new Assistant Coaches and Monday’s interviews.

