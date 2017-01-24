Notre Dame Football Leads In Analyst’s Predictions For Top Recruits

Notre Dame’s chances are looking good for some of their top recruits.

The Notre Dame Coaching staff has been putting in a bigger effort in the final weeks of this recruiting season than I’ve seen in recent years.

Some of that has to do with a shift in focus as a result of new offensive and defensive coordinators. Having some holes in the class to fill, Chip Long and Mike Elko are looking for some pieces that will fit their schemes.

247 Sports, one of the leaders in College Football recruiting, has several “crystal ball” predictions that favor the Irish for some of the recruits they have been after lately.

Mac Hippenhammer

Hippenhammer is currently a Penn State commit. That being said, Notre Dame is widely known as his “dream school.” He visited Notre Dame last week for an unofficial visit. Since then, his Crystal Ball predicitons have tilted to 64% in favor of the Irish.

Offered by Thee University of Notre Dame …???????? pic.twitter.com/P2WrtgwBNA — Mac Hippenhammer (@machipp2) January 15, 2017

I expect the Fort Wayne, Indiana speedster to be in South Bend this Fall.

Oliver Martin

Martin is one of the most highly sought after recruits in the nation right now.

In the last few weeks, he has landed offers from Auburn, Ohio State and Florida.

Oliver Martin among @Rivals top performers at the first day of practice at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl https://t.co/bWEq1EHmmS pic.twitter.com/6ITzEUpuUb — Blair Sanderson (@BlairRIVALS) January 3, 2017

The talented athlete de committed from Virginia on Sunday. He will receive an in-home visit tonight from Brian Kelly.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koramoah fits well at Notre Dame as an explosive defender and as a top student, boasting a 1310 S.A.T.

247 Sports holds a 66% crystal ball prediction to Notre Dame.

Owusu-Koramoah announced a decision date for Feb. 1st, National Signing Day, between Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Jordan Genmark-Heath

The Swedish Safety is quickly becoming a Notre Dame fan-favorite. Genmark-Heath has great size and projects as a strong safety which Notre Dame needs greatly in Elko’s defense.

Although he’s committed to Cal, who fired their Head Coach, 13-247 Sports analysts put crystal ball picks in for JGH and they were ALL for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame official ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0UKoSKA3QZ — Jordan Genmark Heath (@SwedishBlackGuy) January 22, 2017

Genmark-Heath and his parents loved their visit to South Bend on the weekend.

