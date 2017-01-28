Notre Dame Football: Julian Love Looking To Build On Big Freshman Campaign

Notre Dame has great young talent in their defensive backfield.

CB Julian Love is named to the 2016 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team. ➡️https://t.co/GBsFQrI2q4 pic.twitter.com/NqaPnW6PMl — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 13, 2016

Brian Kelly and subsequently, Todd Lyght, added some fine cornerbacks in their ’16 recruiting class; Daunte Vaughn, Troy Pride jr. and most of all, freshman All-American Julian Love.

Brian Kelly was very impressed with Love in Summer camp. He stated in more than one press conference that Love retained information, in Brian Van Gorder’s complex defense, very well.

As a result, Julian Love went on to several starts for the Irish in ’16. He proved himself to be a strong tackler and efficient in pass coverage.

Julian Love was a 3 star recruit as a 2 way player out of Nazareth Academy in Illinois.

Had he not committed on the spot when offered a scholarship to Notre Dame, he would’ve likely added a fourth star.

Later on in the recruiting process, Love gained interest from more Power 5 programs including Ohio State and Michigan.

This didn’t surprise me in the slightest given the obvious talent his highlight film provided.

Watch Julian Love’s Hudl highlights here

Notre Dame returns a loaded cornerback room including Love, Vaughn, Pride Jr., and Coleman as well as Crawford and Watkins who are returning from injury.

That is a lot of young talent. All of them have at least two years of eligibility left.

That being said, I expect Julian Love to get the start at one of the cornerback spots with a possibility of playing some safety in Mike Elko’s new scheme. He certainly showed the ability at safety in the time he got at the position late last season.

Stats – Love finished last season with 45 total tackles, 1 interception, 2 tackles for loss, 3 passes broken up, 1 QB hurry and 1 forced fumble.

Julian Love’s future is as bright as his gold helmet.

