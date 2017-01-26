Notre Dame Football: Jordan Genmark-Heath Commits To Notre Dame.

Notre Dame finally ended its recruiting slump.

San Diego, CA four-star safety Jordan Genmark-Heath flipped his commitment from Cal to Notre Dame this afternoon.

Genmark-Heath and his family spent the weekend in South Bend for an official visit. They left very impressed.

Last night, news broke out that JGH’s high school football coach had spoken about the high school safety raving about his visit to Notre Dame, at school on Monday.

This is what Cathedral Catholic Head Coach Doyle had to say –

He came back Monday and was blown away by everything (including) the coaches, the older players he got to meet and the other guys they are recruiting.””Those are guys he wanted to be around. He really liked it.”

Todd Lyght was his recruiter and worked diligently since they offered him on Jan. 11th. With several recruits being worked on very hard by staff, this commitment must be very satisfying for staff and fans, for that matter.

As mentioned in my other articles regarding the 6’2, 205 pound, Sweden-born, California State Champion, JGH is a very polished, physically mature versatile athlete. He dominated for his high school at running back, receiver, linebacker, safety and kick/punt return.

Watch Jordan Genmark-Heath’s Hudl Highlights Here

Arkansas cornerback, Tre Norwood was considered a shoe-in to commit to Notre Dame. After his official visit that Irish fans and other recruits felt great about, Norwood committed to Oklahoma. Many fans started to feel very pessimistic about landing anymore recruits this cycle.

This commitment will certainly regain optimism in ND Nation.

