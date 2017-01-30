Notre Dame Football: Jalen Harris Recruiting Update.

Notre Dame’s recruitment with Jalen Harris is coming to a close.

3 star defensive end Jalen Harris of Mesa, Arizona has been recruited very heavily by Notre Dame through the month of January.

Harris, an Arizona commit, visited Notre Dame over the weekend with his parents. Corey Bodden of Blue And Gold Illustrated reported that the visit went more than well.

“The visit exceeded my expectations. I was blown away with the academics,” Harris said.

Equanimeous St. Brown was Harris’ host over the weekend. Having come from California, St. Brown provided Harris with information on what it’s like adjusting to going to school and playing football at Notre Dame.

Had a great time on my official visit at the University of Notre Dame #TicToc ☘️ pic.twitter.com/yUiXG3gy5X — Jalen Harris (@JHarr8245) January 29, 2017

Although Harris’ parents are both Arizona graduates, they are very interested in Jalen getting a good education to prepare him for life after football. Harris’ mother, Cha-Ron, tweeted an encouraging comment on Saturday evening.

Goosebumps seeing my oldest eager to leave home and spread his wings. Proud of you @JHarr8245 #CarpeDiem ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JX1Uhq1a7o — Cha-Ron (@Cha33Cha) January 29, 2017

Harris and his family returned home on Sunday. They will make an announcement, regarding where he will be attending school on Monday night.

You have to like Notre Dame’s chances in this one but at the same time, staying home and playing for his parent’s alma mater must have it’s own appeal.

