Notre Dame Football: Jafar Armstrong Commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame football finally adds a true wide receiver to their class of ’17.

Jafar Armstrong has committed to the University of Notre Dame.

All glory goes to God????????

Next year I will be attending the University of Notre Dame #IRISHEL17E ???????? pic.twitter.com/ONfDiIo0zg — Jafar Armstrong (@jafararmstrong3) January 29, 2017

After Jordan Pouncey de committed from Notre Dame, they were left without a wide receiver. Michael Young is technically a wide receiver but he will be lining up in the slot for the Irish.

After taking an official visit to Notre Dame on the weekend, wide receiver Jafar Armstrong de committed from his pledge to Missouri. This was a clear sign that Armstrong was impressed by his visit to South Bend.

With adding three receivers to their squad in the ’16 cycle, Notre Dame didn’t have a pressing need to add more. That being said, with the fluidity of college football, it is always a smart move to add depth at every position.

Watch Jafar Armstrong’s Hudl highlight film here

Jafar Armstrong is built physically like a college receiver and won’t need to contribute right away. Look for him to redshirt this year while he does some fine tuning to his craft.

This brings Notre Dame’s commit total to 17. The Irish have room for 3 or 4 more.

Stay tuned to SlapTheSign.com for recruiting news leading up to National Signing Day.

This article originally appeared on