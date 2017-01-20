Notre Dame Football: Irish Recently Offered Two Talented In-State Recruits

With two weeks left before Signing Day, the FIghting Irish are putting in a large effort to fill out their 2017 recruiting class.

In the last few days they have offered scholarships to a few difference-makers right out of their own backyard.

So far this recruiting season, Brian Kelly has missed on all of their WR targets so far, with the exception of Louisiana stand out Michael Young. Young is slated to fill the role of slot receiver in South Bend so staff has been digging deep to land at least one true wide receiver.

Mac Hippenhamer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, home of former star Jaylon Smith (now with the Dallas Cowboys), has received an offer from Notre Dame. The 6’0, 170 pound Penn State commit considers Notre Dame as his “dream school.” Hippenhammer recorded 611 yards receiving, 350 yards rushing, 18 total touchdowns and was dynamic in the return game, in his senior season at Snider High School.

Offered by Thee University of Notre Dame …???????? pic.twitter.com/P2WrtgwBNA — Mac Hippenhammer (@machipp2) January 15, 2017

The coaching staff has had their eye on Hippenhammer since he attended Irish Invasion in the Spring. He boasted the fasted 40 yard dash at the skills camp that included top-talent from across the country. He also snagged a lot of balls and proved himself as a dynamic playmaker.

Mac Hippenhammer is the #4 overall recruit in Indiana and the #59 WR in the country per Rivals. He visited the campus and coaching staff this week for an unofficial visit following and in-home visit by new OC Chip Long. Penn State hosts him this weekend for an official visit. Him and his family will decide soon if he will take an official visit to Notre Dame before Signing Day

Notre Dame has also offered the #5 overall recruit in Indiana, Russ Yeast out of Greenwood, Indiana. The Under Armour All-American projects as either a WR or cornerback at the college level. This is intriguing to Brian Kelly after recently losing both of their cornerback commits; Paulsen Adebo and Elijah Hicks.

Thankful to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/axLGqXnZVx — Russ Yeast™ (@russ_yeast03) January 18, 2017

Yeast is a 4 star recruit who is currently committed to Louisville. Earlier in his recruiting process, he was committed to Kentucky and he also took official visits to Auburn and Iowa. Many Notre Dame fans are wondering why staff hadn’t offered him sooner which leaves them in a race to the finish line.

The 5’11, 185 pound athlete attended the first ever Irish Invasion in 2015 where he had a great showing. His senior highlight film is littered with big-time plays. He’s the type of kid that will be hard to keep off the field as a freshman.

Yeast will be on campus for a visit this weekend.

With Signing Day fast approaching, the staff still have room to fill out their class. They’ve been offering recruits from coast to coast and dropping by their homes to give their sales pitch and hopefully work toward planning official visits. Several talented recruits are considering the Irish.

Things are getting interesting.

