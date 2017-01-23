Notre Dame Football: Irish Offer Elite 2018 Safety.

Notre Dame football is looking to get a jump on next year’s recruiting class.

With 6 impressive commits so far in the ’18 cycle, Notre Dame has a strong nucleus for next year’s cycle before the 2017 Signing Day has even taken place.

The Fighting Irish have secured commitments from four, four-star, 2018 defensive players. Inside linebacker Matt “Bo” Bauer, outside linebacker Ovie Ogoufo, defensive end Justin Ademilola and his twin brother, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola.

Brandon Wimbush hails from New Jersey football factory, St. Peter’s Prep, which is where the Ademilola twins are currently enrolled at. Last Thursday, Jan. 19th., Irish staff offered a scholarship to another St. Peter’s Prep product.

@SimonShayne Now this offer is one worthy of being super super super excited for! Pretty solid place over here in South Bend, bud. Congrats. Prep➡️ND???? — Brandon Wimbush (@WimbushB7) January 20, 2017

Shayne Simon, an outstanding 6’3, 200 pound safety, had been hoping for an offer from Notre Dame. Staff made that happen last week as staff visited him at his school.

Former Coach Scott Booker, began the recruiting process on Simon last year. They had been talking time to time. The combination of new staff at Notre Dame plus his two teammates and Wimbush in his ear, could be a great recipe to land him in South Bend.

When I watched his highlight film, I thought “this kid looks like an SEC safety.”

Click Here To Watch Shayne Simon’s Junior Highlight Film

St. Peter’s Prep is one of the better prep school’s in the country. Simon is well-coached and it shows. He possesses elite coverage skills that he carries out in a disciplined manner. He diagnoses the play well and has the speed to carry out great pursuit.

Simon has long arms which he uses to efficiently get off blocks. He has an impressive vertical jump and great ball skills. This gives him good range to snag balls out of the air.

Notre Dame has had depth issues over the past few years due to transfers, recruiting losses and dismissals (Mykelti Williams, Isaiah Pryor, Max Redfield). It looks like Brian Kelly is going to get after safeties early and often in the ’18 class.

Simon stated he wants to visit Notre Dame as soon as possible.

