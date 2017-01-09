Notre Dame Football: Irish NFL Rookie of the Year

2016 featured plenty of Notre Dame football alumni, but only one is worthy of Slap the Sign’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Out of the nine former Notre Dame players finishing up their rookie campaign in the NFL, there are plenty of worthy candidates for Rookie of the Year.

From sixth overall pick, Ronnie Stanley, to undrafted rookie, Romeo Okwara, there were plenty of form Irish players who stood out in 2016. But, there is only worthy of this award. There may not be a Super Bowl bound quarterback, or a running back competing for the MVP Award, but there were notable names from South Bend this season.

Without injuries, this Notre Dame class could’ve been the top rookie class of 2016. Even with future stars having to take time off, these Irish rookies continued to show that Notre Dame is one of the top NFL talent producers in the country.

2016 may have been a rough year for Notre Dame themselves, but these rookies reminded us that the Irish always find a way to turn their program around.

With even more Notre Dame football alumni missing the 2016 season with injuries, this year was just a tease for what’s to come. The Irish will be some of the most impactful players in the league next year.

So, who are the candidates for the 2016 Irish Rookie of the Year Award?

4 Romeo Okwara Edge, Notre Dame

Who would’ve thought that with all the Notre Dame players drafted in 2016, an undrafted free agent would finish fourth for the 2016 Irish Rookie of the Year Award race?

Romeo Okwara may have gotten his chance a little differently from the rest of this list, but he’s earned his chance in the NFL just as much as everyone else.

For a player who only started four games for the Giants, Okwara had a presence the entire NFL knew of. With 21 tackles and a sack on the season, Okwara may not have had Pro Bowl numbers, but as an undrafted free agent, he’s come a long way.

Next season, this edge rusher is going to be a force for New York. If they can keep their entire defensive line together, Okwara could be part of one of the best defensive units in football.

If Okwara continues to improve his play, he should be a driving force behind one of the best young squads in the NFC.

3 C.J. Prosise Running Back, Notre Dame

Before a shoulder injury sidelined C.J. Prosise for the regular season, this third-round pick was quickly becoming the Seattle Seahawks’ feature back.

His stats may not have been incredibly high, but for a player who split carries for all but one game this season, Prosise made it known he’s the future in Seattle.

With 172 rushing and 208 receiving yards through six games, Prosise was letting the Seahawks know they have found their running back of the future. Without the injury, the Seahawks may have finished the season with one of the best duel-threat running games in the NFL.

Alongside Thomas Rawls, Prosise is going to build a superstar career in Seattle. In six games, he’s already earned the right to be the Seahawks receiving back of the future. His versatility and ability to catch and run out of the backfield will secure his spot in Seattle for years to come.

Next season, Prosise could become one of the best backs in the NFL. After a solid rookie year through six games, this former Notre Dame runner has a bright career ahead.

2 Will Fuller V Wide Receiver, Notre Dame

Will Fuller V is another player that could’ve been one of the top rookies of the year if it wasn’t for a lingering hamstring injury. Although Fuller played 14 games in 2016, it was clear the injury kept Fuller from reaching his full potential during his first year.

Still, with 635 yards and two touchdowns this season, Fuller showed the future is bright for this speedster. Playing on the other end of DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans are already a solid quarterback away from being a serious Super Bowl contender.

Right from the get-go, Fuller made his presence known in Houston. In his first two games, Fuller had 18 targets for 214 yards and a touchdown. With no injury, these numbers could’ve easily been one of the best wide receivers in the league.

But you can’t dread on an unfortunate injury. Fuller may not be the Irish’s 2016 NFL Rookie of the Year, but he could very well be the Irish NFL MVP next season.

1 Ronnie Stanley OT, Notre Dame

Ronnie Stanley Wins 2016 Irish Rookie of the Year Award

Ronnie Stanley is something special. Everyone from Notre Dame knew it while he was still in South Bend, and the NFL is quickly learning.

In one season, Stanley became the lead force behind a Raven’s offensive line that wasn’t the greatest but has high potential. When you deal with the injuries Baltimore’s line did this season, it’s hard to find the success you hope to have.

It was no secret Stanley was Baltimore’s rock on the line this season, even with the five games he missed. When a unit takes as many blows as the Ravens’ line did, finding a young player to be your rock goes a lot farther than one season.

Stanley may be taking home the Irish Rookie of the Year Award this season, but that’s just the start. He has a future as bright, or even brighter, than most players from the 2016 NFL Draft. Baltimore and Notre Dame Nation should be excited for the future of this future All-Pro tackle.

Look for the 2016 Irish NFL Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year Awards later this week.

