Notre Dame Football: Irish Flip Kicker From Terps

In a move not many saw coming, Notre Dame flipped kicker Jonathan Doerer, from his commitment to Maryland, on Sunday.

Hours after Notre Dame received a commitment from receiver Jafar Armstrong, kicker Jonathan Doerer of Charlotte, NC committed to the Irish.

This was a move not many, including myself, saw coming. Doerer, a Maryland commit at the time, visited Notre Dame this weekend with his family. He returned home on Sunday then announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

“Hearing the numbers academically and the academic opportunities was part of it. Also being Catholic, raised that way my entire life. I felt I had to act in my best interests and the interests of my family,” said Doerer, as reported by Pate Sampson, Scout.

Last week, Notre Dame offered Doerer over the phone. So much attention has been paid to other recruits, not many fans heard about it. Irish kicker Justin Yoon will be taking a medical redshirt for part of, or all of, the ’17 season as he battles tendinitis.

“I plan to come in and compete immediately. The plan is to come in on kickoffs immediately and they will give me the opportunities to battle on field goals and we’ll see how that goes,” said Doerer.

In Doerer’s senior year, he kicked 12 field goals of 40 yards or more. He also boasted a 90% touchback percentage.

Doerer’s pledge brought Notre Dame’s commitment total to 17 for the class.

