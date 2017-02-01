Notre Dame Football: Hawaiian Defensive Lineman Headed To Notre Dame

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will enroll at The University Of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has added another fine defensive lineman to their ’17 recruiting class.

The 6’4, 280 pound defensive lineman was offered by Notre Dame in January which is very late in recruiting standards. Brian Polian then visited the Tagovailo-Amosa family in Hawaii twice which sparked an official visit last weekend.

The family got to meet the Fighting Irish coaching staff as well as Jack Swarbrick and Father Jenkins. They were very impressed with the mid-west hospitality and the overall nature of the program, academics and football.

Tagovailoa-Amosa had several offers and was once heavily considered a USC lean. That seemed to change when USC’s class started to fill up.

As a result, it became a Notre Dame, Vanderbilt battle with Washington watching from the outside having not hosted the family on an official visit.

Tagovailoa-Amosa projects as a strong side defensive end with the size, skill and strength to play defensive tackle, particularly three technique.

Considering his frame, current size and by looking at the size of his father, I predict Tagovailoa-Amosa will grow significantly and end up a mainstay at defensive tackle.

Notre Dame is closing their class very well. Considering their depth, they won’t have much need to play freshman in ’17. As a result, they will have plenty of time in the strength and conditioning program to work on their physique and fine tune their craft.

