Notre Dame Football: Final Official Visits Begin Today

Two top recruits will be taking official visits at Notre Dame today and tomorrow.

Brian Kelly and his staff are putting on a full-court press in their recruiting department with National Signing Day coming in one week. Five recruits spent the weekend in South Bend for their official visits. Notre Dame will begin hosting their final visits today.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

This brute defensive lineman from Hawaii is on a trip with his family which includes visit with Navy, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt. Tagovailoa-Amosa arrives at Notre Dame today and will stay until tomorrow.

Tagovailoa-Amosa was targeted late by Notre Dame. Brian Polian, Hawaii area recruiter, is working hard to make up for lost time. Polian has visited the hulking Hawaiian twice lately.

Considered a USC lean, as many top Hawaiian recruits are, the Irish will show Tagovailoa-Amosa what it’s like to be a student-athlete at Notre Dame. His parents are very interested in academics so look for Kelly and Polian to emphasize that while they have them on campus.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Virgina native was offered a scholarship last week and has since been visited by Brian Kelly on Monday. Owusu-Koramoah de-committed from Virginia on Sunday. He then planned an official visit to Note Dame and will stay through to Saturday.

Many, including me, feel Owusu-Koramoah is grossly underrated. Being listed as 188 pounds may have steered some schools away as he is listed as an OLB/safety.

Some recruiters may have thought he is too small to play linebacker and lacks elite coverage skills to play safety. Notre Dame doesn’t see it that way and sees him as a perfect fit for their new LB/safety hybrid role, rover.

Owusu-Koramoah is deciding between Michigan State, where he visited last weekend, and Notre Dame.

I really like Notre Dame’s chances with this elite talent who boasts a 1310 S.A.T. score.

Several more recruits will be visiting on the weekend.

Side note: Baltimore defensive end who was offered yesterday, decided he will not visit Notre Dame and will remain firm in his pledge to Duke.

