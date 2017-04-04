Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly throws DeShone Kizer under the bus

Notre Dame football is losing DeShone Kizer to the 2017 NFL Draft, but head coach Brian Kelly doesn’t think he”s ready.

If you’re a college football player, why would you consider playing for a head coach who continues to throw his players under the bus? Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly has been losing respect around the country for his recent antics, such as tossing shade at DeShone Kizer.

The junior quarterback decided to forgo his senior season and head to the NFL Draft where he is considered a first-round talent. He has a big arm and decent athleticism. He has the size at the position that NFL teams dream of and seems like a good kid. However, Kelly is not impressed just yet.

Following a 4-8 regular season, the Fighting Irish head coach had been placing the blame on others rather than himself. Not just that, but he had been on the hot seat all year long only to earn at least another year with the program. Despite preseason expectations and hype, the coach failed to meet goals.

Kizer, however, had a solid season but wasn’t exactly helped out by his defense. He improved his stock and has even been considered the best quarterback in the draft — by some.

This is what Kelly had to say about his star gunslinger:

Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly on his former QB DeShone Kizer : “He should still be in college… needs more time to grow… isn’t complete yet.” — CollegeFB News (@CollegeFBNCAA) April 3, 2017

Kelly didn’t just say this, though, he also said that he needs to grow off the field as well as on it. He’s not ready for the NFL yet.

Well, for a kid who’s trying to get drafted early in late-April, Kelly didn’t exactly give a glowing resume. So that brings the question back up. Why would you want to play for Kelly? I guess that’s why Malik Zaire decided to transfer.

Fortunately, teams have already interviewed and watched Kizer at pro day and the combine, so his stock shouldn’t be affected by these harsh words. Is it time for Kelly to keep his mouth shut?

