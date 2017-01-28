Notre Dame Football: An In Depth Look At The X WR Position.

A lot of talent will be auditioning for the starting X WR position.

Torii Hunter Jr. graduates this year and will move on with his life outside of Notre Dame Football. This leaves a vacancy at starting X wide receiver.

Brian Kelly has some solid options.

Many believe that Kevin Stepherson will get the nod for the starting gig. I say, not so fast. There are a few other athletes who will be showcasing their talent for that spot.

Javon McKinley seems to be forgotten about by many. McKinley was the #59 overall recruit in the nation according to Rivals. McKinley left Centennial High School having the 3rd most career receiving yards (3,596) in CIF Southern California Section history.

Considering the talent at WR in southern California, that is an impressive statistic.

Watch McKinley’s Hudl highlights here

The 6’2, 210 pound McKinley had a good showing in summer camp but did have a few drops which moved Stepherson ahead of him. Stepherson had enrolled early so he had the spring camp under his belt.

ND football gonna be solid this year. I can feel it… — ???????????????? https://t.co/JfEZDwsi5d — Von (@mcjavon) January 8, 2017

Unfortunately for McKinley, he suffered a broken fibula in October, ending his season. He did burn his redshirt. McKinley will be 100% in April.

Another possibility at X receiver is Chase Claypool.

Claypool showed elite athleticism last year, especially in his Special Team’s efforts. He made some nice catches on offense and carried the ball well on two jet sweeps. Many people in the Notre Dame world are excited about him.

The 6’4.5, 222 pound Canada product was listed as a W receiver last season. The W spot will be lead by star in the making Equanimeous St. Brown who nearly tallied 1,000 receiving yards in ’16. With Alize Jones and Miles Boykin returning, there may not be many snaps for Claypool at W.

Brian Kelly will want to get Claypool on the field so look for him to get a look at X receiver in spring camp.

Kevin Stepherson may very well be the starter but he will have talented competition.

This article originally appeared on