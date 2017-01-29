Notre Dame Football: 2017 National Signing Day Recruiting Tracker

2017 National Signing Day is February 1, and Slap the Sign is where to find all live up-to-date news on who is and isn’t committing to Notre Dame.

As players sign the Letter of Intent and choose whether or not they’re heading to South Bend, we will be keeping a live thread of who Notre Dame lands from now until National Signing Day.

All rankings are from 247sports Composite Index. As of right now, the Fighting Irish have five enrollees, 11 hard commits, and are ranked 12th in 247sports’ National Recruiting Rankings.

Updated January 29, 2017, 7:00 AM EST.

Enrollees:

TE

Brock Wright 6’4 243 lbs (Cypress, TX), ★★★★

OG

Robert Hainsey 6’4 276 lbs (Brandenton, FL), ★★★★

OT

Aaron Banks 6’7 315 lbs (El Cerrito, CA), ★★★★

RB

CJ Holmes 6’0 200 lbs (Cheshire, CT), ★★★★

S

Isiah Robertson 6’3 190 lbs (Naperville, IL), ★★★★

Currently Committed to Notre Dame’s 2017 Recruiting Class:

TE

Cole Kmet 6’5 230 lbs (Arlington Heights, IL), ★★★★

OT

Joshua Lugg 6’7 293 lbs (Wexford, PA), ★★★★

DT

Darnell Ewell 6’4 295 lbs (Norfolk, VA), ★★★★

ILB

David Adams 6’1 224 lbs (Pittsburgh, PA), ★★★★

QB

Avery Davis 5’11 192 lbs (Cedar Hill, TX), ★★★★

OT

Dillan Gibbons 6’4 311 lbs (Clearwater, FL), ★★★

WR

Michael Young 5’11 175 lbs (Drestrehan, LA), ★★★

DT

Kurt Hinish 6’2 283 lbs (Pittsburgh, PA), ★★★

S

Jordan Genmark Heath 6’2 205 (San Diego, CA), ★★★

DE

Jonathon MacCollister 6’4 238 lbs (Orlando, FL), ★★★

ILB

Drew White 6’1 225 lbs (Fort Lauderdale, FL), ★★★

De-Committed From Notre Dame’s 2017 Recruiting Class:

DE

Robert Beal 6’3 230 lbs (Suwanee, GA), ★★★★

CB

Paulson Adebo 6’2 180 lbs (Mansfield, TX), ★★★★

ILB

Pete Werner 6’3 220 lbs (Indianapolis, IN), ★★★★

DE

Donovan Jeter 6’5 250 lbs (Beaver Falls, PA), ★★★★

CB

Elijah Hicks 6’0 185 lbs (La Mirada, CA), ★★★

WR

Jordan Pouncey 6’2 185 lbs (Winter Park, FL), ★★★

Notre Dame’s Top Targets Heading Into National Signing Day:

WR

Oliver Martin 6’0 188 lbs (Iowa City, IA), ★★★★

ATH

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 6’2 197 lbs (Hampton, VA), ★★★★

DE

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6’4 270 lbs (Kapolie, HI), ★★★

S

Evan Fields 6’2 191 lbs (Oklahoma City, OK), ★★★

