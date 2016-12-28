Northwestern players do Rockettes routine on sideline
Barry Werner
There are plenty of ways to get your kicks in New York. Some Northwestern football players took it to a different level during Wednesday’s Pinstriple Bowl against Pittsburgh.
The Wildcats players paid homage to the legendary Rockettes of Radio City Music Hall fame on the sidelines during the contest.
If the Northwestern kicker were injured, it looks like coach Pat Fitzgerald would have had plenty of options.
When in NYC for the @PinstripeBowl, dance like The @Rockettes. @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/eCdVJGTRQ0
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 28, 2016