Northwestern linebacker Walker entering NFL draft
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. says he will enter the NFL draft.
Walker announced Friday on Twitter that he’s skipping his final season of eligibility.
Walker emerged as a redshirt sophomore in 2015 with 122 tackles and 20 1/2 for loss – fourth in the Big Ten. He had 105 tackles this season as the Wildcats went 7-6 and won the Pinstripe Bowl.
