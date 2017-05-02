Northwestern defensive end suspended after drug charge

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Northwestern University says it has indefinitely suspended defensive end Xavier Washington after a drug arrest.

Evanston Police Commander Joe Dugan says officers called to a disturbance in Evanston on Sunday when they saw the 20-year-old at an intersection, stopped him, searched him and found he was carrying a half-gram of cocaine. The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pCDgZz ) that Washington faces a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and records show he was released from jail and appeared in court Monday.

School officials say the university is investigating. Washington is from Cedar Hill, Texas. He started eight times last season, finishing with 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Washington didn’t have a listed phone number in Evanston to pursue comment. He didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

—

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/