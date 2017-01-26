North Dakota move to MVFC, Summit makes sense

(STATS) – While there’s often negativity – and geographic oddities – with conference realignment, the University of North Dakota’s plan to leave the Big Sky Conference for the Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference makes sense.

UND is expected to announce the move at a news conference on campus Thursday afternoon.

Pending final approval by the two suitors, UND would join the Summit League in the 2018-19 school year for all sports except football and men’s ice hockey. The football team would join the MVFC in 2020, remaining as a full member in the Big Sky this year and then as an associate member in for two more seasons to accommodate pre-existing contracts.

The men’s ice hockey program, which won last year’s Division I national title, plays in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Rivalry-wise, North Dakota would reunite with North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State, and the four schools would be together for the first time since 2003, when they were members of the North Central Conference in Division II.

Distance-wise – read travel budgets – the move looks even better because North Dakota stands alone on the far eastern end of the Big Sky footprint in Grand Forks. The closest conference opponent for the Fighting Hawks is Montana State, just over 800 miles away in Bozeman.

Among the Big Sky’s 10 other core members, Northern Colorado is the only other school within 1,000 miles of UND’s campus. The Big Sky’s two associate members for football, UC Davis and Cal Poly, are even farther away at nearly 1,800 and 2,000 miles, respectively.

All of the nine Summit League members are within 1,000 miles of UND, the closest being North Dakota State, just 81 miles away in Fargo.

The Summit League doesn’t sponsor football, so NDSU, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois play in the 10-team MVFC along with Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State. Only Youngstown State is beyond 1,000 miles from UND at about 1,129.

Football usually plays a big role in conference realignment, and North Dakota’s program – rich in tradition below the D-I level – appears ready for continued growth in Division I after posting its best season since the move upward from D-II in 2008. The Fighting Hawks, under coach Bubba Schweigert, won both a share of the Big Sky title and qualified for the FCS playoffs for the first time in 2016.

Put all the factors together and there appears to be too many positives with a move by North Dakota.

Conference realignment would be getting it right this time.