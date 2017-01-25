Norfolk State gets rival for Labor Day Classic

(STATS) – Norfolk State will play old rival Virginia State in the Labor Day Classic for the first time in five years when the Spartans kick off their 2017 season Sept. 2.

The two programs, meeting for the 51st time, played every Labor Day weekend from 1991-2009, then again in 2011 and ’12. Latrell Scott, entering his third season as Norfolk State’s coach, was Virginia State’s coach in 2013 and ’14.

Norfolk State announced an 11-game schedule Tuesday with the Virginia State matchup the first of six home games at William “Dick” Price Stadium. In addition, the Spartans will host William & Mary (Sept. 9) and fellow MEAC programs Florida A&M (Oct. 7), Hampton (Oct. 14), Savannah State (Oct. 28) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 4).

The road portion of the Spartans’ schedules include a Sept. 16 visit to James Madison, the 2016 FCS national champion.

The Spartans have finished 4-7 in each of Scott’s first two seasons.

—=

2017 Norfolk State Schedule

Sept. 2, Virginia State (Labor Day Classic)

Sept. 9, William & Mary

Sept. 16, at James Madison

Sept. 23, at Delaware State*

Oct. 7, Florida A&M*

Oct. 14, Hampton* (Battle of the Bay)

Oct. 21, at North Carolina Central*

Oct. 28, Savannah State* (Homecoming)

Nov. 4, North Carolina A&T*

Nov. 11, at Howard*

Nov. 18, at Morgan State*

* – MEAC game