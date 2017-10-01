No Patriot League team has winning record

(STATS) – October couldn’t arrive soon enough for Patriot League teams.

September proved to be the cruelest month as all seven members departed it with losing records.

Lafayette could at least say it is 1-0 in league play after posting a 10-7 win at Holy Cross on Saturday. But the Leopards happen to be 1-4 overall.

Defending champ Lehigh has struggled the most, opening with an 0-5 record, including three losses at home. Also, Bucknell, Colgate and Holy Cross are 2-3 each, Georgetown is 1-3 and Fordham is 1-4, as the seven teams are a combined 9-25.