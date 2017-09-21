No. 6 Oklahoma St. meets No. 16 TCU in early Big 12 showdown

No. 16 TCU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Oklahoma State by 13.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 15-10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oklahoma State has national championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph has a chance to make a major impression in the Heisman race. TCU can establish itself as a challenger in the conference and bring some pride back to Texas football.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State protection vs. TCU pass rush. Rudolph has had plenty of time to sit back and find his talented collection of receivers. He has been sacked just three times this season. He will face a TCU defense that has eight sacks in three games. DE Ben Banogu and S Ridwan Issahaku both have two sacks this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: QB Kenny Hill. He ranks 15th nationally in passing efficiency and averages 261 yards of total offense per game. He is a threat with his arm and his legs.

Oklahoma State: WR James Washington. The senior speedster has 13 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns this season and averages 28.2 yards per reception.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU leads the nation in third-down conversion percentage at nearly 66 percent. … Rudolph passed for 423 yards in the first half of a 59-21 win at Pittsburgh last week, a school record for most yards passing in a half. … Oklahoma State had four receivers gain at least 100 yards last week. No FBS team had as many reach the feat in a game since 2005. … Oklahoma State won last year’s game 31-6. … TCU WR/KR KaVontae Turpin needs 68 yards to reach 3,000 all-purpose yards in his career.

