AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) A game between No. 22 San Diego State and Air Force is being delayed by lightning in the second quarter.

The teams kicked off amid a steady rain Saturday and it only got worse before officials sent the teams to the locker rooms with 7:56 remaining in the first half. Air Force leads 9-0.

The last time there was a weather delay at Falcon Stadium was 1993 against the Aztecs.