No. 21 Florida, Vanderbilt look forward to fresh starts (Sep 30, 2017)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No one could blame Florida or Vanderbilt for looking forward to Saturday’s game, although the programs might have very different reasons for feeling that way.

The 21st-ranked Gators (3-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) continue to be rocked by an off-field scandal involving credit card fraud that’s dragged on for weeks. News broke this week that nine suspended players — including star wide receiver Antonio Callaway and running back Jordan Scarlett — are facing third-degree felony charges brought against them in Alachua County Court by the University of Florida police department.

The Gators have played without those players from the beginning of the season, so that news doesn’t change anything on the field. But there will be changes at quarterback Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators are going back to Luke Del Rio, who started six games last season, splitting time with Austin Appleby. Del Rio averaged a pedestrian 5.8 yards per throw last season, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Florida’s offseason plan at quarterback included developing redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks and adding Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire, who joined the team for fall camp. But Zaire hasn’t stood out as a backup, and Franks was benched late in the third quarter as Florida trailed Kentucky last Saturday.

Enter Del Rio, who threw a game-winning touchdown pass with 43 seconds left to make the score 28-27.

Del Rio, slowed in the offseason because of shoulder surgery, was named the starter on Monday by coach Jim McElwain.

“With the quarterback situation, as I said after the game and looking at the film, it really had nothing to do with Feleipe doing anything wrong,” McElwain said.

“And yet we were really in a stall mode there after half. We had a couple possessions we didn’t get anything out of. … Luke is healthy now, and yet he made some mistakes. … And yet, in saying that, part of that is a little rust. Yet he did some really good things.”

Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1) was riding high after the upset of then-No. 18 Kansas State on Sept. 16. But then top-ranked Alabama came to town and destroyed the Commodores 59-0. Vanderbilt had more penalties (five) than first downs (three) on Saturday.

“Take last week away, when you take a look at what they’ve done defensively and up front, they’ve done a really good job and shut down a lot of teams here the last few years,” McElwain said.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason was still visibly upset by Saturday’s performance during his Tuesday press conference, but seemed resolved to use it to make the ‘Dores better.

“Watch (film), burn it, move on,” he said.

“I’ve got to get what there is to be had in terms of the information, present the facts, make sure that these guys understand the difference between ideal self and real self, and real self is 59-to-zip. That’s what it was. OK, man, that’s not what you want, let’s fix it, and that’s exactly what we’ve started to do.”

A scoring explosion seems unlikely on Saturday. Vanderbilt (21.0 points per game) ranks last in the SEC in scoring, 2.7 points behind Florida, which is 13th in that category.

Vanderbilt’s scoring defense (18.0 points per game) ranks fifth in the league, while the Gators (26.7) are 11th.

The Commodores have been unable to get running back Ralph Webb going. The senior, who is the school’s all-time leading rusher, has 64 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns this season. He will be playing in his hometown of Gainesville on Saturday.

“He’s run all over us the last two years,” McElwain said. “He plays with a little extra juice.”

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur ranks fourth in the league in passing efficiency, while the Gators give up 7.6 yards per throw and 232.3 per game through the air.

Vanderbilt’s pass defense has been stingy. The ‘Dores give up 4.4 yards per throw and 116.8 yards per game.

The Gators, with their new starting quarterback, likely will try to run the ball against the SEC’s next-to-worst rushing defense. Vanderbilt allows 242.2 rushing yards per game and 5.1 per carry.

Freshman Malik Davis (26 carries, 195 yards) leads Florida in rushing. Freshman receiver Kadarius Toney is emerging as an all-purpose threat, including taking direct snaps.