NFL Rebels: Latest mock draft has Stringfellow going in the 3rd round

Former Ole Miss wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow is entering the NFL draft in April. WalterFootball has him going in the third round of the draft.

WalterFootball.com is one of the most revered mock drafts on the internet. In their latest mock draft, Walter has Damore’ea Stringfellow going in the 3rd round to the Tennessee Titans.

In the mock draft, Walter has Tennessee picking 69th in the third round.

I could see Stringfellow going in the third round. That sounds about right for what most Ole Miss fans believe.

Stringfellow will be the third wide receiver that Hugh Freeze has put into the NFL while a head coach.

Laquon Treadwell and Cody Core are already in the NFL.

Treadwell is struggling to adapt to the NFL, but Cody Core has taken over the second WR spot on the Bengals roster.

Ole Miss has had success with wide receivers in the NFL lately. They are now competing for the title of WRU.

Stringfellow would fit in well at Tennessee, where he would have Marcus Mariota throwing the ball to him.

The final three games of the season may have proved important to Stringfellow. Mariota and Shea Patterson’s play are a lot alike.

With Mariota throwing, Derrick Henry running, and Jack Conklin and Taylor Lewan blocking, Stringfellow could be set up to help the Titans in the division.

Ole Miss is looking to replace Stringfellow with sophomore wide receivers DK Metcalf and AJ Brown.

The NFL draft takes place in Philadelphia on April 27th.

