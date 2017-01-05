NFL Rebels: Evan Engram mocked in the 2nd round

Walter Football has Evan Engram going in the second round to the Miami Dolphins. Engram finished his career at Ole Miss in November.

In their latest mock draft, Walter Football has the Miami Dolphins taking Evan Engram in the 2nd round with the 56th pick.

Miami took a former Rebel in Laremy Tunsil in last year’s draft, and they were obviously pleased. The Dolphins have realized that Ole Miss is a place to go for solid NFL talent.

Engram could be the piece that Miami needs to compete in the AFC East with the Patriots.

Receiving & Rushing Table Receiving Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD *2013 Mississippi SEC FR TE 8 21 268 12.8 3 *2014 Mississippi SEC SO TE 10 38 662 17.4 2 *2015 Mississippi SEC JR TE 12 38 464 12.2 2 2016 Mississippi SEC SR TE 11 65 926 14.2 8 Career Mississippi 162 2320 14.3 15

Ole Miss will look to replace Engram with sophomore tight end Octavious Cooley.

The Dolphins have the pieces to compete now, but with New England still ruling the East, the Dolphins are a wild card team.

Jay Ajayi has taken the lead running back position with the Dolphins with Arian Foster retiring. Ryan Tannehill is a quarterback that could get the Dolphins to the playoffs, but he has been hurt lately.

Engram would be a great addition for the Dolphins along with Jarvis Laundry. Both would be elite pass catchers on the outside of the line.

