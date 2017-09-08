NFL QB prospect Allen has tough first game against Iowa

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Wyoming’s Josh Allen, considered by some to be one of the top quarterback prospects for next year’s NFL draft, didn’t appear to live up to the hype in his first game of the season.

Allen completed 23 of 40 passes for 174 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 24-3 loss at Iowa. He was sacked three times and hurried on four other pass attempts.

But there were some factors that influenced his performance and numbers. Wyoming coach Craig Bohl noted that the team’s offensive game plan called for short, sideline passes against Iowa’s defense. Allen also wasn’t helped by a running game that was limited to just 59 net yards. With the pro-style offense that Wyoming uses, a good ground game is a necessity.

In addition, one pass from Allen was dropped by a receiver in the end zone.

Allen and Wyoming’s offense looks to rebound this weekend against Gardner-Webb, which lost to North Carolina A&T last week 45-3.

A look at Allen’s play in the last game:

HIGHLIGHTS: Allen showed the arm strength that NFL scouts look for in a quarterback prospect. His sideline passes showed zip and accuracy. He also showed strength and mobility in the pocket by breaking tackles and scrambling.

LOWLIGHTS: Allen threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one that was picked off by a defensive lineman on a screen play attempt.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wyoming opens a four-game stretch at home on Saturday against Gardner-Webb, which gave up 45 points and 341 yards passing and 117 yards rushing last week in a loss against North Carolina A&T.

