Roundup: List of underclassmen who have declared for NFL draft
Below is the list of underclassmen who have forfeited their remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.
The draft will take place on April 27-29 in Philadelphia. The Cleveland Browns, coming off a 1-15 season, own the first pick, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (2-14), Chicago Bears (3-13) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13).
Underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to file declaration papers with the NFL. The league will release an official list of early entrees on Jan. 20.
Names current as of Jan. 4, 2017.
Budda Baker, S, Washington
KD Cannon, WR, Baylor
James Conner, RB, Pitt
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Davon Godchaux, DL, LSU
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming
Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State
Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M
David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
John Ross, WR, Washington
Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson
Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M
David Sharpe, OT, Florida
Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss
Vincent Taylor, OT, Oklahoma State
Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
Eddie Vanderdoes, DL, UCLA
Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Marcus Williams, S, Utah
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Stanley Williams, RB, Kentucky
Joe Yearby, RB, Miami