The Big 12 could be in big trouble, more college football takeaways from NFL draft

The NFL draft is in the books, so now it’s time to break down what all those selections mean. You can find plenty of coverage elsewhere on this site examining how NFL teams may fare thanks to their newest players, but at Punt, Pass and Pork World Headquarters, we’re more interested in what the draft tells us about college football going forward. So let’s look at some numbers and decipher what it all means.

The most glaring statistic is bad news for the Big 12. Here are the number of players drafted from each FBS league:

Conference Number of players drafted SEC 53 ACC 43 Pac-12 36 Big Ten 35 AAC 15 Big 12 14 MAC 11 Conference USA 9 Mountain West 8 Sun Belt 5 Independent 3

And before you say “but the Big 12 only has 10 teams,” here are the number of players drafted per school:

Conference Number of Players drafted per school SEC 3.8 ACC 3.1 Pac-12 3.0 Big Ten 2.5 Big 12 1.4 AAC 1.3 MAC 0.9 Conference USA 0.7 Mountain West 0.7 Sun Belt 0.5

No matter how the numbers get sliced, this is a glaring indictment of the Big 12. The question is whether it’s an indictment of the league overall or the league this year. Remember, the Big 12 averaged 2.6 draftees per team last year, 2.5 in ’15 and 1.6 in ’14. If the numbers jump closer to the other leagues next season, perhaps alarm bells aren’t necessary. But if they stay down, that could make it nearly impossible for Big 12 teams to recruit against SEC teams coming from the east and Pac-12 teams coming from the west.

Every recruit wants to know how a school will prepare him for the NFL, and the SEC and Pac-12 schools that recruit in Texas, Oklahoma and the rest of Big 12 territory can say with relative authority that NFL teams do not seem to like the players the Big 12 is putting out. That would further drain a talent pool that—judging by recruiting rankings—is already shallower than the pools in the other Power 5 leagues.

What don’t NFL teams like about the Big 12? Only the offenses and the defenses. Going into last season, the Air Raid and Art Briles offenses had proliferated so thoroughly that many NFL coaches and scouts viewed the Big 12 as a league playing an entirely different sport. Last season, Kansas State had the only offense that didn’t come off either the Hal Mumme/Mike Leach tree or the Briles tree. (Yes, Briles worked with Leach at Texas Tech. No, those offenses are not the same. But they do drive NFL personnel people nuts for the same reasons.)

NFL types especially hate the offensive line play because players rarely operate out of three-point stances and even though the teams pass quite frequently, players don’t have to hone many of the pass-protection skills they’ll need in the NFL. Much of the time, the linemen block a simple run play and the quarterback decides whether to hand off or throw after the snap. When the Texans took Baylor center Kyle Fuller with the 25th pick of the seventh round, they made him the first and only Big 12 offensive lineman selected in this draft.

Meanwhile, the league had only two receivers (Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook by Jacksonville in the fourth round and West Virginia’s Shelton Gibson by Philadelphia in the fifth) selected. For a conference that flings the ball all over the yard, that should be fairly shocking. But NFL teams have gotten wise to the fact that receivers in those offenses run a much more limited route tree than receivers in other offenses.

That said, it might have just been a down year for talent in the league. Also, new coaches are about to diversify the offenses. The Briles offenses are gone at Baylor and Texas. Matt Rhule has brought his own scheme to Waco, and Tom Herman will run his version of Urban Meyer’s offense—which pumped out plenty of current NFL offensive line starters—in Austin. With an assist from Charlie Strong’s recruiting, Herman’s staff may have Texas finally pulling its weight again. The Longhorns haven’t had an offensive lineman drafted in 11 years, but left tackle Connor Williams could break that streak in ’18 if he chooses to leave after his junior year.

At West Virginia, coach Dana Holgorsen and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said last week that they have tweaked the Mountaineers’ Air Raid offense even more because they were worried about the competitive ramifications of running the same scheme as so many other teams in the conference. Currently, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia run the Air Raid.

Meanwhile, some geographical numbers helped explain the situation at one particular school.

While the state of Georgia led the nation in draftees produced, the University of Georgia had only one player drafted (receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who grew up in Florida). There, Kirby Smart, is your mandate. Given the sheer volume of talent pumped out in America’s eighth-largest state—the Peach State produced 15 draftees in ’16, 30 in ’15 and 25 in ’14—the most popular college football program in the state should be able to produce the same kind of draft classes as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State on a consistent basis. If that happens, it also would coincide with at least a few SEC East titles and opens up the possibility of SEC titles and playoff berths. This is why Georgia replaced Mark Richt with Smart, and it will be up to Smart to cultivate his (extremely fertile) recruiting grounds. If he does, West Georgia will never again have more players chosen than Georgia in one draft.

If Smart needs any inspiration, he can think back to his time with Nick Saban at Alabama. That staff’s first season was ’07. In the ’08 NFL draft, teams selected zero Crimson Tide players. They’ve taken 65 since then.

Georgia chased off Richt because things had grown stale, but we learned this weekend that Richt moved on to a fairly stocked cupboard.

Miami led the ACC with 9 draft picks. By my count, 16 players Al Golden signed have been drafted. More will go in 2018, too. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) April 30, 2017

Al Golden could recruit raw talent, but he and his staff couldn’t translate that into wins at Miami. Earlier in his Georgia tenure, Richt could identify the talent, sign it and develop it. If he is as recharged as he seems, this bodes well for the Hurricanes in the near future.

The final number we’ll consider is 253. On the draft’s 253rd and final selection, the Broncos took Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly. There have been a few recognizable Mr. Irrelevants before—South Carolina kicker Ryan Succop in ’09 and Northern Illinois quarterback Chandler Harnish in ’11, for example—but none has been better known at the time of his selection than Kelly. The reason Kelly is so well known? Entering the season, he was the best quarterback in the SEC. And if he can overcome off-field concerns and injuries (torn ACL, sports hernia, torn ligament in right wrist), he has the talent not only to make the roster but also to compete for a starting job.

Given what we know of the three, a healthy, head-screwed-on-straight Kelly could be fairly competitive with current Broncos quarterbacks Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian. Given time to adjust to an NFL offense rather than the Rebels’ up-tempo spread, he could absolutely fill in for either in case of injury down the line and wind up a serviceable NFL starter. Instead of a reason to laugh at Kelly, this image from Saturday’s sixth round may soon provide a reason to laugh at all the teams that passed on him.

Let's go live to Chad Kelly pic.twitter.com/rs9n05Uul5 — Busted College (@BustedCollege) April 29, 2017

If Kelly doesn’t have the correct attitude or can’t recover from his injuries, the Broncos risked very little. But if his mind and body cooperate, Kelly might be the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant ever.

1. I don’t usually have an issue with players leaving college early to go to the NFL. It is, after all, an economic decision. A player who has maximized his value should leave. A player whose stock can’t rise any higher—he’s played enough that the NFL scouts know he is what he is—should also go get paid. The only players I question are the ones who make bad economic decisions and leave potential money on the table. There were a few players this year who may have taken bad advice.

• LSU WR Malachi Dupre, seventh round to the Packers

Dupre could have increased his production in Matt Canada’s first offense in Baton Rouge. It’s no secret that LSU’s receivers were criminally underused in the latter stages of the Les Miles era, but Canada has proven adept at spreading the ball to his best playmakers. Dupre would have been one of those, and he probably would have made more money on his first contract.

• Clemson WR Artavis Scott, undrafted

Scott earned his degree in three years, so he’s already got that in his pocket. But he might have stuffed some more money in there by being the security blanket for whatever first-year starting quarterback takes over the Tigers’ offense this fall.

• Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans, undrafted

Perhaps Evans saw the love thrown Mitchell Trubisky’s way and figured one good year as a starter in the ACC was all he needed. But that isn’t usually how these things work. Had Evans returned to Blacksburg, he might have found himself leading the Hokies to a second consecutive ACC title game. That might have drawn the attention of NFL teams.

2. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh enjoyed the Wolverines’ trip to Rome as much as or more than his players did. Here’s Harbaugh giving a Michigan helmet and Jordan brand shoes to Pope Francis.

There is no word to describe the inner beauty that shines through the eyes of our Holy Father and his words… "Pray for me" pic.twitter.com/doUpeajuRp — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) April 26, 2017

3. Later in the week, Harbaugh showed off his vocal chops.

4. After that, he channeled Russell Crowe.

Harbaugh reciting Gladiator (assist from Sarah) pic.twitter.com/JUyGHWH5v5 — angelique (@chengelis) April 28, 2017

5. FBS commissioners met last week in Texas to discuss College Football Playoff matters. They didn’t decide anything very exciting, but they did announce that the first selection committee rankings for 2017 will be released Oct. 31. This seems like a great way to celebrate Nick Saban’s birthday—or any other occasion that might happen to fall on that day.

6. ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg tells the heartbreaking and inspiring story of the official who refereed Ohio State’s spring game and may work her way into wearing the white hat on a fall Saturday sometime soon.

7. The Tulsa World’s Cody Stavenhagen tells the story of Tay Evans, the Oklahoma linebacker who retired from football because of concussions.

8. Arkansas tailback Rawleigh Williams III was carried off the field on a stretcher during the Razorbacks’ final practice of the spring on Saturday. Fortunately, Williams had only suffered a stinger and should make a full recovery.

Arkansas team in prayer as Rawleigh Williams III carted off field. UPDATE: RW3 diagnosed with a stinger, taken to hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/vqtsgqojSn — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2017





I really appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers and ask that you continue to pray for my family and I. God Bless! #WooPig — Rawleigh III 22 (@The3rdRawleigh) April 30, 2017

9. Receiver Darren Carrington made a highlight reel catch in an Oregon spring game that turned into a showcase for incumbent starting quarterback Justin Herbert.

There are no words to describe how AMAZING this catch was by Darren Carrington😱 It's the @OpusBank #12Best Moment! https://t.co/phPcIOluJ1 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 29, 2017

10. Of course former Michigan tight end Jake Butt got a Charmin deal.

Not to be outdone, former Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp made a deal with Lamps Plus.

Forrest Lamp has signed an endorsement deal with @lampsplus. I love this for some ridiculous reason. Just endorsing some lamps. pic.twitter.com/CRsPmQCuzg — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 27, 2017

