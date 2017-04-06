NFL Draft 2017: Small college star asked strange question at NFL Combine

The 2017 NFL Draft is approaching and the process has been long, and sometimes weird, for Kutztown guard Jordan Morgan.

Every year during NFL Draft time, odd stories come out about prospects getting asked interesting questions by scouts during the process. One small college star, Jordan Morgan from Kutztown, was invited to the NFL Combine, but had no idea he’d be asked such an odd question.

According to PennLive.com, the offensive guard prospect talked about the weirdest thing he was asked at the combine.

“They were just getting to know me and what I knew about football,” Morgan said. “The strangest thing I had asked of me at the combine was how long I could have my eyes open in a staring contest. I thought it was weird, but it’s one of those things you don’t question on the spot. “I didn’t blink at all. He told me I could stare at anything. I just focused on a water bottle. I don’t know how long it was, but it was pretty long. My eyes were fogging up. I couldn’t see after. He was just like, ‘I got what I need. You can stop now.'”

Why was Morgan asked this? Honestly, who knows. Maybe it’s a concentration thing that the certain scout is supposed to ask prospects. If that’s not the reason for the inquiry, then who knows why it was asked.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Division 2 guard is one of the most sought after smaller school players in this year’s draft and the fact that he got invited to the combine just shows how highly he’s thought of.

However, that question was just a little odd.

