NFL Draft 2017: 10 Biggest Hits From First Round

The first round of the 2017 NFL draft is now done, and these ten teams made a big splash with their picks.

When a team makes their first round selection, they are expecting that player to be able to make an impact right from the start. If a team takes a quarterback early in the first round, more likely than not, they are expecting him to be their franchise piece.

When it comes to quarterbacks in the first round, 21 have been selected from 2007 – 2014. Four have become franchise quarterbacks, while eight aren’t in the NFL anymore. Three more were taken in the first round this year. All three teams that took a quarterback traded up to get their guy.

Many speculated that the draft would be filled with defensive players early, but that was not the case, as quarterbacks and wide receivers dominated the first five picks.

Overall the first round in 2017 was interesting. There were some reaches, including the Bears trading up one spot to get QB Mitch Trubisky, when in all reality they could have gotten him the pick later. Jabrill Peppers and Reuben Foster were both selected in the first round even after they tested for a diluted drug test sample.

With that, here are the ten best hits from the first round of the2017 NFL draft.

10

Jonathan Allen Defensive Tackle , Washington Redskins

Allen was a projected top five pick, but he fell down to Washington with the 17th overall pick. He tallied 10.5 sacks last year at Alabama and joins a team ranked seventh in overall tackles in the NFL.

Allen may have fallen because of injury concerns with his shoulders, but if he produces like he did at Alabama, he should be just fine. Washington has been weak at this position for a while now. They were very fortunate that Allen fell this far.

With the problems that Washington has had at the defensive tackle position, Allen should start in week one. Expect him to put up some impressive rookie numbers, and become a massive piece of the Washington defense going forward.

9

T.J Watt Defensive End, Pittsburgh Steelers

With James Harrison being 39 years old, the Steelers needed to get a new young pass rusher. That is exactly what they did by getting T.J Watt out of Wisconsin.

During his last year at Wisconsin, Watt had 63 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, and 11.5 sacks. Harrison led the Steelers with 5 sacks last year. T.J Watt will have a chance to prove that he belongs early, and if he can produce like his brother J.J. Watt, he should have a nice career.

It is unknown if T.J will end up being as good as his brother, but he has the work ethic to turn into a great NFL pass rusher. He should see time at outside linebacker and/or at defensive end.

8

Evan Engram Tight End, New York Giants

Engram joins what is possibly the best receiving corps in the NFL. He will now be lining up next to Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, and Sterling Shepard.

Engram is true receiving tight end who is huge. At 6’3 and 284 pounds, Engram is listed at tight end but plays like a massive wide receiver who can stretch the field.. This just gives Eli Manning another weapon, and with weak secondaries in Dallas and even in Philadelphia, Engram could have a big impact early.

Teams will look to take away Beckham and Marshall and Engram will be the guy Manning goes to. If he can develop into a better blocking tight end, he could become a huge asset for the Giants. He could end up running over some weaker secondaries in his first year.

7

Malik Hooker Cornerback, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were tied with the Jets toward the bottom of the league in interceptions this past with eight total picks. During the last year, Malik Hooker had seven interceptions by himself.

He will come in and help the Colts turn the ball over a lot more. The Colts have a weak secondary and Hooker is a great addition. He also took three of those seven interceptions back for touchdowns. Not only is Hooker good at taking the ball away, he is also good at putting points on the board on the defensive side.

His best ability is his ability to take the ball away. He will most likely be into the starting rotation and have a lot of responsibility put on his shoulder. The Colts will look for Hooker to be a piece of their secondary for many years.

6

Jabrill Peppers Safety , Cleveland Browns

His draft stock was so up in the air no one really knew where he would fall. After he tested positive for a diluted sample, it was even more of a mystery.

At Michigan, Peppers did everything. He played at 10 different positions last year. Including a few snaps at quarterback. He entered the draft as a safety, yet he only has one career interception. Is it because he didn’t play a lot of snaps as a safety? Or because his coverage skills are sub-par?

Peppers has versatility, which is something teams look for in the modern NFL. A player who can line up in all three phases of the game is invaluable.

Either way, Peppers will provide a lot of energy and a lot of versatility for the Browns. Don’t be surprised if they use Peppers as their kick returner and as their punt returner next year.

5

Solomon Thomas Defensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

This pick made a lot of sense for the 49ers. Solomon Thomas was basically in their back yard during his time at Stanford, where he became one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

The 49ers took defensive linemen in the first round of the last two drafts and did that again this year. It obvious that the 49ers are building up their defensive line and Solomon Thomas will could be an anchor for many years. He had eight sacks and a forced fumble last year at Stanford.

The 49ers will look to get that type of production out of Thomas right from the start. He shouldn’t have a problem fitting in. He has an NFL body and is ready to make an impact.

4

Christian McCaffrey Running Back, Carolina Panthers

This will turn out to be a great pick for the Carolina Panthers. Christian McCaffrey can do so many different things besides just being an every down running back.

Imagine this, Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey together in the back field running the read option and pulling off some crazy wildcat plays. It could happen and it would be frightening for opposing defenses. The Panthers will be able to use him in so many different ways. Watch for McCaffrey to be their return man as well.

McCaffrey’s stock has risen significantly since the combine. He ended up as a top 10 pick as the Carolina Panthers took him to be a future piece of their offense which could become one of the best in the league.

3

O.J Howard Tight End, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Howard was projected as high as a top 10 pick. In the end he fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 19. Howard is the best tight end in this draft class and will be a big impact for the Bucs.

He will be able to help Jameis Winston out in a variety of ways. In pass protection, run blocking, and he can become a safety net for Winston. Howard is more of a receiver, and he will be able to flex out and act as a big body wide receiver. Along with Mike Evans and Desean Jackson, Tampa may have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL after this pick.

Howard went off in the 2016 National Championship game. He had 208 yards on five catches with two touchdowns. It is that type of production value that the Bucs will be looking to get out of him. He should fit in very nicely.

2

Jamal Adams Safety, New York Jets

Jamal Adams was seen as the best secondary player in the draft. He went to the New York Jets with the sixth overall pick. Adams was a first-team all American after his junior year. In a two year stretch Adams had five picks and two recovered fumbles.

Jamal Adams will have a lot to take in as he comes into the Jets secondary. They were tied for 31st in interceptions last year with a total of eight. Adams has a great instinct for the ball and has the physical ability to match up with anyone.

This pick should be a huge hit for the Jets. Adams should give them immediate production in the secondary and should help them turn the ball over more.

1

Myles Garrett Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

It seemed like the no-brainier pick, and the Browns were sure not to mess that up. Garrett was seen by almost everybody as the number one overall player in the 2017 NFL. While there may have been rumors that the Browns would take a quarterback, they took Garrett instead.

Browns fans should be happy with this pick. Garrett should come in and immediately help out on the defensive side of the ball. He has been criticized for taking plays off and not always playing his hardest, but that’s been said about other players who flourished once getting into the NFL.

If Garrett can live up to the hype that comes with being the first overall pick, he could become the key piece in the Browns defense for years to come.

This article originally appeared on