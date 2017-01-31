NFL Combine: Trio of Tar Heels receivers get invite

At least four UNC players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine that takes place in Indianapolis.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have made some history.

UNC becomes the first school in ACC history, and 8th school overall, to have three wide receivers invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Receivers Ryan Switzer, Bug Howard and Mack Hollins all received an invite to the scouting combine as they look to improve their draft status for NFL teams.

Congrats to @ThaBugMan @mackhollins and @Switz03! Carolina becomes the 1st in the ACC to have 3 wide receivers invited to the #NFLCombine. pic.twitter.com/pjvEMu0R8u — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) January 31, 2017

The annual scouting combine takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana from Feb. 28 to March 6. It’s aired on NFL Network throughout the day as players go through various drills. The event is hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

In addition to the trio of receivers, defensive tackle Nazair Jones will also participate in the combine:

See you in Indy. #NFLCombine17 — Nazair Jones (@nazjones90) January 31, 2017

Switzer was the only one of the four to participate in Senior Bowl activities as he went through the week-long practice. He did miss the game due to precautionary reasons with an ankle injury. Switzer finished his 2016 season with 96 receptions for 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Hollins played in seven games for the Tar Heels in 2016 finishing with 16 receptions for 309 yards. He suffered a season-ending injury. Howard saw his role increase when Hollins went out and finished with 53 receptions for 827 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Jones decided to leave UNC after his junior year. He finished 2016 with 70 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Check back for more on the NFL Scouting Combine and the North Carolina Tar Heels as it becomes available.

