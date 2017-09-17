Newbold scores go-ahead TD as Tennessee State wins 24-13 (Sep 16, 2017)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Steven Newbold broke four tackles on a weaving, shifting 44-yard pass reception, his diving score helping Tennessee State defeat Florida A&M 24-13 in the Tampa Classic Saturday.

Newbold caught a short pass from Treon Harris at the 44, spun out of a tackle and tight-roped down the left sideline. With five defenders closing in, Newbold juked away from another sure tackle and ran across the field to stiff-arm one defender, break out of an ankle tackle from another and cut upfield to dive into the end zone from the 5 to give Tennessee State (3-0) a 10-6 lead about a minute before the half.

Harris was 14 for 18 for 211 yards and two TDs. Newbold finished with 117 yards on five catches.

Ryan Stanley led Florida A&M (1-2) with 216 yards passing and a touchdown.

Raymond James Stadium was cleared for the game Tuesday after Hurricane Irma grazed the city.

Tennessee State was rocked after the game to learn of the death from leukemia of Hakeem Parker (2014-15).

