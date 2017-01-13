New Purdue coach adds 2 more assistants to staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) New Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has hired Chris Barclay and Sean Pugh to his staff.

Barclay becomes the Boilermakers’ offensive quality control coach after spending 2016 as the running backs coach at Western Kentucky, where he worked for Brohm. The 33-year-old Barclay is Wake Forest’s career rushing leader and played three seasons in the NFL.

Pugh takes over as Purdue’s director of player development after spending the past eight seasons as Western Kentucky’s character coach. In that job, the former pastor and former Hilltoppers’ football player counseled coaches and players, led Bible studies, organized community service efforts, assisted with life skills development and was campus director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Pugh graduated from Western Kentucky in 2007.

