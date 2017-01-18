New Hampshire to open 2017 season at rival Maine

(STATS) – New Hampshire will open its 2017 season against archrival Maine for the first time in 25 years, kicking off coach Sean McDonnell’s 19th season guiding the CAA Football program.

UNH and Maine, who meet in the “Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket,” haven’t faced each other in a season opener since 1992. They have met in the final regular-season game in 16 of McDonnell’s 18 seasons.

UNH has won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 meetings to take a 54-43-8 series lead.

The Wildcats, who were 8-5 while making the FCS playoffs for the 13th straight year this past season, will host Rhode Island (Sept. 23, Homecoming), Towson (Oct. 21) and Elon (Nov. 11) in other CAA games, and Bryant (Sept. 30) in a non-conference matchup.

The road portion of the schedule is particularly difficult. The Wildcats will play at six-time FCS national champion Georgia Southern, now an FBS program, and Holy Cross in non-conference games Sept. 9 and 16, respectively. Within the CAA, they will travel to Stony Brook (Oct. 14), 2016 FCS national champion James Madison (Oct. 28), William & Mary (Nov. 4) and Albany (Nov. 18).

—=

2017 New Hampshire Schedule

Sept. 2, Maine*

Sept. 9, at Georgia Southern

Sept. 16, at Holy Cross

Sept. 23, Rhode Island* (Homecoming)

Sept. 30, Bryant*

Oct. 14, at Stony Brook*

Oct. 21, Towson*

Oct. 28, at James Madison*

Nov. 4, at William & Mary*

Nov. 11, Elon*

Nov. 18, at Albany*

* – CAA Football game