Nebraska spring game features surprise military reunion

The Nebraska spring game went through all the rituals of a traditional football game, including the coin toss. Only, this Saturday’s turned the usual into quite the emotional moment.

Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Hawke dressed in a full Huskers uniform and took the field for the coin toss. His family was there to do the toss, and one of his unsuspecting sons got to flip the coin … right after realizing who that one “player” really was.

You know it's a special moment when you get all the feels during a coin toss. Well done, @HuskerFBNation! https://t.co/IUEyFdixG2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 15, 2017

What a great moment! Glad we could help welcome home Staff Sergeant Matthew Hawke. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PPRMEYdFOl — Shawn Eichorst (@BigRedAD) April 15, 2017

Sgt. Hawke had been deployed in Afghanistan for 10 months and this was the first time he saw his family since his return.