Nebraska Football: Which Type of Husker Fan are You?

Every college football fan base has a multitude of different types. Nebraska football has some unique supporters of its own, keeping it one-of-a-kind. Not one type of enthusiast is better than another but each brings a specific skill set that keeps the fan base well-rounded.

The Overly Optimistic: You are always looking on the bright side. Just had a recruit de-commit? “There are more fish in the sea!” A quarterback throws an interception? “Our defense will get the ball back!” Down by three touchdowns with a minute left in the game? “We are still in this!” You keep the fan base positive and hopeful, which is sometimes very necessary.

Run the Ball Guy®: You want one thing and one thing only. (Hint: It has nothing to do with airing it out.) Sometimes the coaches need a reminder of what to do with the ball. Thanks for helping out with that.

The Armchair Coach: You make play calls from the comfort of your La-Z-Boy. Most –if not all– of your critiques are correct and you have a great view of the game due to replays and a variety of camera angles. The one problem you have is that the other coaches have not supplied you with a headset yet, so you sometimes yell at your TV to communicate with the team, staff and officials. Nothing wrong with that.

Next Guy Up Man: Sure, the starters are great, but how about all of that young talent on the bench? New is always better and you cannot wait to see the up-and-coming talent. You annually attend the Spring Game to scope out how the new players are coming along.

Leaving early in a blowout game is never an option because you want to see back-ups in action. Injuries are never a good thing, but you get a little excited to see how the next guy performs. You are a great asset to the fan base because you know the roster by heart.

90’s Guy: Let’s face it, all Nebraska football fans get lumped into this category by outsiders. We are all just living in the past, right? However, you still really are. This is not a bad thing, though! You can still name almost all the players from the national championship teams of the 1990s.

Every game day, you put on your Back-to-Back Champs t-shirt and hope the current team can get back to the success of the good ol’ days. You help the fan base remember the success the team is hoping to achieve again sometime soon.

The Traditionalist: Throw out the alternate uniforms! No more “surrender” All-Whites for away games! Team Red Pants! You like things just the way they are. Some might say you are old-fashioned or a stick in the mud, but you believe if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. You keep the fan base grounded and tradition in place.

The Recruitnik: A lot like Next Guy Up Man, you crave new talent. Sure, this year’s team is pretty good, but just wait until next year when all of those new recruits come in! You keep up to date on all the Big Red offers, crystal ball projections, official visits and more. Recruiting is a roller-coaster and you love the ride.

Mr. Go Big Red: You are loud and proud. Win or lose you are in the street or stadium yelling, “GOOOOO! BIIIIIG! REEEED!” and, of course, you get a great response. Other fan bases may see you as obnoxious, but Big Red supporters love your enthusiasm and team spirit.

Yes, there are other types of fans out there too. However, these are some of the more positive Big Red supporters. Do you fit into any of the categories?

As the fight song says, “We’ll all stick together, in all kinds of weather, for dear old Nebraska U.”

