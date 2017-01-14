Nebraska Football: What You Need to Know About Tyjon Lindsey

The Nebraska football team needed more wide receivers in the 2017 class. Why not take arguably the best one that plays in the slot?

Tyjon Lindsey used to be committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before he recently reopened his commitment. Wide receivers coach Keith Williams never stopped whispering in his ear even after his pledge to Ohio State and suddenly the Huskers find themselves with one of the best wideouts in the nation.

A high four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Lindsey totaled 2,126 yards and 80 touchdowns during his career at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School. He’s ranked as the No. six overall receiver and No. 36 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite Index.

The 5’9″ 175-pound receiver is also ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com who lists him as the seventh-best recruit available at his position and 41st overall nationally.

Finally, Scout.com agrees with the other services with the four-star ranking. Scout considers Lindsey the sixth-best overall wide receiver in the country and 47th overall national prospect.

What does this mean for the Big Red’s receiving corps? A lot.

Lindsey is the kind of talent that can come in and compete for playing time immediately.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see him on the field in 2017 alongside Stanley Morgan and De’Mornay Pierson-El. This is the kind of receiver that Nebraska fans should expect Williams to be bringing in on a yearly basis as not only is he a stellar recruiter, he’s a one-of-a-kind coach that has NFL prospects visiting him in the offseason to train.

The Las Vegas, Nev. prospect also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Southern California and others.

