Nebraska Football: USA TODAY Tabs Bob Diaco as Top Ten Hire

Fans of Nebraska football‘s new defensive coordinator have another reason to be impressed. USA TODAY recently released its rankings for the ten best assistant hires of the offseason. You’ll never guess who made the list.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY drew up a who’s who list of hires made this offseason. The coaching carousel also known as “Silly Season” by coaches as confirmed by Nebraska’s Bob Diaco can be a harsh mistress.

Plenty of assistant coaches switched staffs, some took the head of programs like Lane Kiffin who ditched Nick Saban and Alabama for Florida Atlantic. Some decided to take a step down the ladder such as former Indiana head coach and new Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Diaco is one such hire and according to Myerberg, he’s one of the best choices that any program made coming in at No. 6.

Topping the list is LSU’s Matt Canada, formerly the offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh. He’ll be filling the same role for the Bayou Bengals and he didn’t come cheap with a three-year deal worth $1.5 million annually. Keep in mind that Diaco is being paid well for his services with a two-year that adds up to $1.2 million.

Ahead of Diaco are the aforementioned Canada and Wilson, Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chip Long and Alabama’s replacement for Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian.

Said Myerberg of Diaco:

[He] will bring his 3-4 expertise to Nebraska, a move that may not be as dramatic as one might expect. The Cornhuskers are built for a shift to that style, with a nice list of linebackers but little pass-rushing talent at traditional defensive end. Diaco will also bring a mean streak — and a sense of energy — largely lacking on defense during Mike Riley’s first two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Rounding out the list are Kansas offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, Middle Tennessee State defensive coordinator Scott Shafer, Mississippi offensive coordinator Phil Longo and Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt.

Diaco hasn’t even held his position as a member of the Nebraska football staff for a couple of weeks and already it seems like the pressure is mounting. No matter, he seems like the type that thrives under it.

