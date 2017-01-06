Nebraska Football: The New “Face” of the Huskers

With the departure of quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr., the Nebraska football team will be looking for a new face to promote the program. Most college football teams have one person that you immediately associate with their team.

For example, Michigan has Jabrill Peppers. At Louisville, Lamar Jackson is The Man. Clemson has DeShaun Watson. In Oklahoma, it is Baker Mayfield.

The face of Nebraska football was Tommy Armstrong for quite a while. Remember the ads going into this past year’s Ohio State match-up? He was the player standing at the bottom of your screen representing the Huskers. The success of the team in 2016 often depended on the performance of No. 4, making him the “face” of the team.

Welcome to: “The City of Blinding Lights”

After star running back Ameer Abdullah left the college football stage, the spotlight shifted to Armstrong for two years. Playing the lead role at quarterback is not always easy, especially in Lincoln.

The lights sometimes shined too bright, getting in his eyes, causing him to throw interceptions and sometimes making him force balls downfield. However, team success frequently mirrored Armstrong’s own propelling him to remain center stage for the Big Red.

He now exits stage right. His performances were full of applause and some boos. He made fans yell and scream both in excitement and anger. We cried tears sometimes happy, sometimes sad. For some fans, he played the hero and the villain.

Although his act didn’t end with roses, his toughness and competitiveness represented the program well. Now, who will be the next Husker to take the heat of the spotlight?

And the Nominees for “Best New Lead Role” Are….

Tanner Lee

No disrespect to redshirt freshman Patrick O’Brien, but the starting quarterback job seems like Lee’s to lose. The junior transfer from Tulane brings experience to the table. Lee has already played in 19 FBS games. O’Brien has the opportunity to be an understudy and eventually take over as the lead man.

Being at the quarterback position gives Lee a great opportunity to be the new face of the Big Red. Touching the ball almost every play, the quarterback is usually looked at as the lead role surrounded by a supporting cast.

It is a position of leadership. He calls the shots. In the huddle, he is the man in charge. Of course, being quarterback does not automatically make Lee the new face of the Huskers. How he plays in games and his effort on and off the field will be big determining factors.

Freedom Akinmoladun

The face of a program does not always have to be an offensive player. Remember in 2009 when Ndamukong Suh was a Heisman finalist? Offensive coordinators feared Nebraska’s defense because of the relentlessness and tenacity of Suh. He embraced the pressure of the spotlight and put the pressure on opposing signal-callers.

Akinmoladun may not be a Heisman finalist when it’s all said and done, but he could turn into a feared player for the Blackshirts. In 2016, the defensive end recorded three sacks, 32 tackles, four tackles for loss,10 quarterback hurries and forced a fumble. He is still a raw talent with a high ceiling.

He came to Nebraska as a tight end and practiced at that position his redshirt year. The 2017 season will mark his third year as a defensive end at Nebraska with one more remaining. The opportunity is there for a big jump in the offseason. If he can create more disruption in the backfield and add a few more sacks, he could turn into a game changer and the new face of the Huskers.

De’Mornay Pierson-El

As a freshman, DPE stole the show with his highlight reel punt returns and offensive potential. He made magic with the ball in his hands. Fans couldn’t wait for three more years of the player who created lightning plays.

Pierson-El is now a senior and Big Red backers are still hoping he can get back to his game-changing ways of his freshman year. After an injury-plagued sophomore season, his junior year was fairly ordinary. In his senior year, DPE should be comfortable and ready to roll.

It is time for an encore performance. If he can make lightning strike again in his punt return game and become a key cog in the offense at wide receiver, there is no doubt Pierson-El could be the new face of Nebraska football.

Tre Bryant

This may seem like a long shot to some, but remember, Bryant ended up second on the running back depth chart behind only senior Terrell Newby in 2016. Bryant did this as a true freshman and Newby is now gone. Additionally, Bryant won the starting kick returner job.

Imagine this: Bryant improves even more in the offseason, steals the spotlight, and wins the starting job at running back as a sophomore. He becomes a lead performer on the Husker offense and has the ability to “break one” anytime he touches the ball.

He also channels his 59-yard kickoff return from freshman year and makes it a regular thing in his second season. These are all hypotheticals, but they are also distinct possibilities. If Bryant can make them a reality, he could be the Big Red’s newest household name.

