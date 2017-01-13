Nebraska Football: Steps for Making it Through a Husker Off-Season

With Clemson winning it all, the 2016-2017 college football season has officially come to a close. So, on to the next one. Nebraska football fans now start looking forward to next year and start asking all of the “what ifs”.

It is a tough time of year for college football fans. There are no more upsets, rivalry games or blow-outs on a weekly basis. All there is left to do is wait….and wait…and wait some more until the next season finally starts.

This can be a very hard task for passionate fan bases such as Nebraska’s. However, there is more excitement in the off-season than what meets the eye. Here are some steps on how to get your Nebraska football fix during the drought.

Step 1: Follow Recruiting

Following recruiting can be a lot of fun and a great way to bring some excitement to the off-season. On the other hand, it can also be a very dangerous game when fans become too wrapped up in it. I recommend you follow with caution.

There is never a shortage of excitement in the recruiting world. Top notch players release top five lists, pick hats from tables and reveal their commitments through thrilling videos. It can be an intoxicating time for fans as they keep a close eye on crystal ball projections, track class rankings and ponder who the next big commit could be.

It’s all fun and games until someone de-commits, though. As exciting as it is when big-time names sign on to be a part of the new class, de-commitments can cause breakdowns. Coaching jobs are called for, mean tweets are sent out and the world stops turning or so it seems.

Just remember, de-commitments are all a part of the fun. Silent commitments by recruits can be deadly, but they are all part of the process. Nothing is set in stone until the player signs on the dotted line come February.

Keep in mind that these are young kids making a huge decision. The best way to follow recruiting is to just sit back and enjoy the ride. It will be a roller-coaster. Trust in your coaching staff and enjoy the fireworks on National Signing Day.

Step 2: Keep an Eye on the Coaching Carousel

It’s the time of year where many programs will go through coaching changes. Many teams have already begun letting coaches go and bringing new guys in. Nebraska football fans know this first hand as Bob Diaco was just hired as the new defensive coordinator and there’s still a spot open thanks to Brian Stewart moving on.

Fans can also keep an on the coaching changes of other programs. Watching who the Big Red could be facing next year can help pass some time. Keep in mind that there are some new coaches in the Big Ten who will be looking to fill out their staff. Speculate how this will affect Nebraska football all you’d like.

Step 3: Follow Nebrasketball

Yes, the ball is a different shape and the rules can be odd, but basketball is still an exciting game. Football season is over, so watching Nebraska basketball can give Husker fans something to cheer about. It also helps that the team has been doing some good things in Big Ten play so far.

I know it isn’t quite the same as the excitement that comes from a long touchdown run, but watching Tai Webster drain a deep three in crunch time can still get your blood flowing and heart pumping. It will also help get rid of some of that down time during the football off-season. Additionally, it can help release some of that stored up energy that has built up since the end of the Husker football season.

Need more of a reason? Football players and recruits sometimes attend the games. Fans can check out who is on campus and interested in the program. Support another Nebraska team and get your football fix? Sounds like a win-win.

Step 4: Attend the Spring Game

Reading about how players are doing is one thing, but watching them on the field is a huge difference. Fans can read what coaches are saying about the team all off-season long. They can peruse through articles about how the team is developing and who is getting solid reps at each position. However, being able to view the players live is much more exciting.

The Spring Game will be on Saturday, Apr. 15th this year. Fans can see first hand who the new up-and-coming talent is, how the quarterback battle is coming along and what position group needs improvement. The coaches have their opinions, but the Spring Game gives fans a chance to develop their own and oh there will be plenty.

Busy on that day? No worries. The Big Ten Network will televise it. If you have DVR capabilities, go nuts and watch it more than once. Analyze it, break it down. Talk about killing some time..

Step 5: Check Out a Friday Night Lights Camp

Looking for something to do on a Friday night? Want to watch some potential Huskers go through drills and compete in one-on-one drills? Check out a Friday Night Lights camp.

Last summer, the Nebraska football coaches put on three FNL camps. Players came and worked out with the coaches for about three hours. The events were open to fans to come and check out the young talent.

The third camp sported some big time names. Around 2,500 fans came to watch Brendan Radley-Hiles, Joseph Lewis, Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Tyjon Lindsey, Tristan Gebbia, Jaevon McQuitty, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., Jamari Peacock and many others battle it out at Memorial Stadium. That’s some major star power in Lincoln on a Friday night in June. What more could a Husker fan want in the off-season?

