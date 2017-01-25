Nebraska Football Recruiting: Why Recruits Should Come to Big Red Country

Ask a Nebraska football fan why a recruit should come to Lincoln and they will answer, “To play for the best team on earth.” Nice answer. Great answer, really. Okay, case closed.

Unfortunately, some people may need a little more convincing.

So, why would a recruit want to come to the middle of the United States to play for the Huskers? Experiencing four different seasons in one day probably isn’t the best selling point to kids from the coast. Nebraska does have some great facilities, but so do most Power Five programs in this day in age. However, there are some fantastic selling points for the Big Red.

Nebraska does have some great facilities, but so do most Power Five programs in this day in age. However, there are some fantastic selling points for the Big Red.

A Breathtaking, Hair-Raising and Goosebumps-Making Game Day Experience

I can hear the public address announcer now, “It’s Football Saturday in Memorial Stadium, and there is NO PLACE LIKE NEBRASKA!” A very true statement made as the band plays during pre-game. It is hard to argue that Nebraska football game days aren’t one of a kind.

It all starts for players with the Tunnel Walk. “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project blares from the speakers as smoke rises from the field. Players walk down the tunnel, tap the lucky horseshoe and emerge in front of a sea of red. Guaranteed goosebumps.

Oh, did I mention there is a sellout crowd? Every. Single. Home game. An ongoing NCAA record. Nebraska fans aren’t known as some of the best fans in college football for nothing. That’s a pretty nice selling point for a recruit who wants to showcase his talents in front of a large, loud, and invested crowd, don’t you think?

To Play for Doctor Route

It cannot be ignored, Keith Williams is a large reason high-profile players (specifically wide receivers) are looking at Lincoln these days. Williams has his own brand and is nationally known as a great recruiter and coach. There is a reason NFL players come to work out with him in the summer.

Recruits take notice of these things. Four and five-star receivers dream of going to the NFL. Williams presents them with proper teaching for that opportunity.

His personality does not hurt either. He connects well with young guys. This is one of the main reasons Nebraska made the short list for so many talented receiver recruits in the 2017 class alone and why some committed. Many of them talked about their relationship with Williams.

Of course, the other coaching staff members help too. Mike Riley, with his nice guy personality, connects well with parents and grandparents. Recruits also like the high energy personality of cornerbacks coach Donte Williams. Now, pair Dr. Route with one of these two and you make it pretty hard for a young prospect to say no.

The Three Stripe Life

Say what you will about Adidas, but they are still a strong competitor in the uniform game.

While some of Nebraska’s alternate uniforms have been hit and miss the last couple of seasons, the ones from last year were well-received. This is hopefully a sign that Adidas will keep improving their designs. Whether fans like the alternate uniforms or not, many players get excited about them.

Although uniform brand probably won’t be a deciding factor for recruits, it can’t hurt either. Players get a lot of gear from Adidas. Recruits take notice of the possibility to wear alternative uniforms and get free swag.

In addition, many Power Five programs do not have Adidas as their brand. This means uniforms and clothing will be a little more unique at Nebraska.

Adidas also can help guys get exposure. Check out Ameer Abdullah in their “New Speed” campaign.

More Than on the Field Success

Injuries can happen in a split second. How about some brains to go with that brawn? The University of Nebraska leads the nation in Academic All-Americans besting even MIT.

The Nebraska football team itself leads all teams, sports, and divisions in the nation. A pretty good look for recruits with parents who are concerned about them getting a quality education.

Pro Big Red

The Huskers have had some pretty good success with getting guys to the NFL. In fact, this upcoming Super Bowl will mark the 24th straight with a Nebraska player on one of the participating teams. Vincent Valentine will be the 58th Husker to play in the NFL’s premiere contest.

With a family atmosphere, top notch facilities and academics along with the opportunity play on the grandest stage, there truly is no place like Nebraska.

This article originally appeared on