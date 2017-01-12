Nebraska Football Recruiting: Where the Huskers Go From Here

With signing day just three weeks away, recruiting season is in full swing, but Nebraska football‘s recruiting class has taken a hit. It’s not a “chicken little” moment, but there may be cause for concern. Here’s a look at what’s been happening with the Cornhuskers’ 2017 prospects:

The Huskers’ recruiting class isn’t in dire straits, but it isn’t the best shape either. So what happened and how do the Cornhuskers get back on track?

Jamire Calvin Committing To Oregon State Blind-sided The Huskers

Calvin, a four-star receiver out of Los Angeles, by all indications a lock for the Huskers, didn’t commit to Nebraska. Instead, he opted for Oregon State. However, all hope is not lost. The slot receiver told the Omaha World-Herald on Wednesday that Nebraska still remains on his radar despite his announcement at the U.S. Army All-American Game. If Nebraska misses out on Calvin, it would be a major setback.

Darnay Holmes Fooled Many

Consider me one of the many who thought Holmes, a five-star recruit according to 247Sports, was sure to be a commit for the Huskers. Boy, did he fool me? Holmes, a potential cornerback or receiver (if not both) at the next level, instead decided on UCLA where he remains a “hard commit.” This no doubt should be marked another “L” for Nebraska this recruiting cycle.

Other Players Backed Out On The Huskers As Well

Chuck Filiaga wasn’t as much of a surprise, but it would have been nice to get him. Filiaga, an athletic right tackle prospect, seemed to have his eyes on Michigan the whole time. He just needed a team to add a little fire under the Wolverines’ haunches which Nebraska seemed to do. Filiaga would’ve added some nice depth to the Huskers’ offensive line going forward.

Another player that would’ve been a phenomenal addition to the Nebraska offensive line was Foster Sarell. A five-star recruit according to 247Sports, he would’ve had a solid chance to start this next season. It appears Sarell gave the Huskers the courtesy of telling them his intentions. The young man told Nebraska offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh that he was Stanford-bound.

This one hurts, but it’s not make-or-break. The Huskers figure to have many young players rotating in and out of the lineup, so it’s harder to sell players on playing time. That being said, you can never have enough solid prospects to block in the Big Ten.

So What Now?

Okay, this forecast seems a bit gloomy, but the good news is there’s still a few weeks left in the cycle. Another glimmer of hope remains that as of the beginning of this week, Nebraska has five players from the current class enrolled and on campus. This includes the likes of Keyshawn Johnson, Jaevon McQuitty, Avery Roberts, Broc Bando and Tristan Gebbia.

In addition to that good news, there many good prospects that remain on Nebraska’s radar. The loss of several assistant coaches including defensive coordinator Mark Banker could cause a stir in the cycle. However, look for the Nebraska football staff to fill all remaining spots in the class.

A lot can happen in a few weeks, so don’t be surprised to see the Big Red finish strong. Just sit back and enjoy the ride, Husker fans.

