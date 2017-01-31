Nebraska Football Recruiting: Tyjon Lindsey is a Five-Star Peer Recruiter

Peer recruiting is a key part of the college football recruiting process. Fortunately for the Nebraska football program, it has a few good salesmen in their 2017 class. Tyjon Lindsey is the most recent commit to help make an impact through peer recruiting.

The four-star wide receiver is currently the highest-rated commitment in the 2017 Husker class. Lindsey is ranked No. 50 in the entire class, No. 7 at the receiver position and No. 1 in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports Composite Index.

A one-time Ohio State commit, Lindsey switched to the Big Red on January 14 and has not stopped praising the coaches and the school since. He has even taken it upon himself to try to help the Huskers secure a few more recruits by National Signing Day.

Twitter has made it easy for top recruits to communicate with one another. They can bond over the struggles of the recruiting process, give advice to one another and develop a tight friendship.

Coaches can tell recruits anything they want about a school or a program, but they could be lying through their teeth. Hearing information from a fellow player that is going through the same process can be a little more trustworthy, in some cases.

Looking for More to Join the Movement

Having Lindsey help recruit can only help the Cornhuskers out. He is a well-known player of elite status. As a result, other top-notch recruits will listen to what he has to say.

Recently, the wide receiver has taken to Twitter to try to get some comrades to join him in Lincoln. He recently reached out to three-star cornerback and Husker target Michael Onyemaobi. Lindsey and Onyemaobi both visited UNL this past weekend.

Afterward, Lindsey hopped on Twitter and hit up his fellow visitor.

I NEED @M_Onyemaobi to join the #calibraska movement.. that'll make NSD 10x better with a few others ???? — T-WAYNE…???? (@tyjonlindsey) January 30, 2017

YOU KNOW WHERE YOU NEED TO BE. We didn't have fun for no reason… BE SMART ????????✊???? https://t.co/zUMVCkkwb7 — T-WAYNE…???? (@tyjonlindsey) January 30, 2017

Lindsey also reached out on Twitter to CJ Verdell who is a three-star running back currently committed to Oregon.

Nebraska already has a running back commitment in Jaylin Bradley, but would gladly take the addition of Verdell. If the Huskers can get the flip, one would think some credit will have to go to Lindsey.

These are just two recruits from the 2017 class that Lindsey has publicly tweeted out to. He more than likely has reached out to more through direct messaging, too.

Planning Ahead

Lindsey isn’t just trying to convince players to join the 2017 class, but he is also looking further ahead.

Mentioned in the tweet are four-star cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles, five-star running back T.J. Pledger, four-star receiver Manuel Allen and three-star receiver Jalen Nailor all from the 2018 class.

That is some major star power Lindsey is trying to bring to the Big Red. Three of the four have already received an offer from the Nebraska football coaches. Nailor has yet to be offered, but it wouldn’t be surprising if one came in the future.

National Signing Day for the 2017 class is just hours away. Lindsey expects some excitement for the Huskers. I have a feeling he could have something to do with a few guys going all “N” on the big day.

I also wouldn’t worry about Lindsey making a surprise flip on February 1. He seems pretty happy with his decision.

This article originally appeared on