Nebraska Football Recruiting: Three-Star Tight End Kurt Rafdal Commits to Huskers

Nebraska football‘s 2017 recruiting class is filling up even more as National Signing Day draws closer. While there are still plenty of surprises on February 1, the Huskers beat out a rival for their latest commit.

Former Indiana commitment Kurt Rafdal de-committed from the Hoosiers after Kevin Wilson took his leave and ultimately the fight for his services came down to a Big Ten West battle.

Nebraska and Iowa went blow-for-blow for the 6-7 tight end, but when it was all said and done, Rafdal joined Austin Allen as a towering tight end in this Big Red class.

A three-star prospect, he’s considered the 32nd best player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Index along with the No. 8 player in the Hoosier State.

The Rivals network also has him listed as a three-star prospect, tabbing him as the 33rd best tight end available and agrees with 247Sports with his ranking in-state.

The Carmel, Ind. native is ranked as the No. 28 tight end by the Scout service which lists his strengths as his frame and size along with his hands and concentration. His lone weakness is listed as his current speed.

While the ultimate battle came down to the Huskers and Hawkeyes, the Big Red also beat out Auburn, Illinois, Louisville and Pittsburgh among others for his commitment.

It should be fun to see what Nebraska football head coach Mike Riley and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf have planned for the twin towers of Allen and Rafdal as the Huskers continue to develop their new offense.

