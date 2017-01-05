Nebraska Football Recruiting: Scouting the Husker Recruits in the US Army All-American Bowl

For most Nebraska football fans throughout the years, interest in the US Army All-American Bowl could be described as casual at best.

Recruits that have made their announcements at the game have never been considered Husker prospects. There have been Big Red commitments that have played in the game, but never ones that actually declared their intent to play in Lincoln at the event.

This year, four recruits that are making their college commitment are strongly considering making the Cornhusker State their home. In addition, three other Nebraska prospects will be taking part in the game. Those other players considering the Huskers are five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis, four-star athlete Greg Johnson, four-star Defensive Back Deommodore Lenoir, all Los Angeles, Calif. natives.

Nebraska has long been considered a favorite for Lewis, while recent coaching changes to several programs have put the Big Red back in the picture for Lenoir and Johnson. The former was committed to Oregon, but after Mark Helfrich was fired, Lenior reopened his recruiting. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s addition of Donte Williams to their defensive staff has brought both Lenoir and Johnson back into play for the Huskers.

Of the prospects that are making their declarations at Saturday’s US Army All-America Bowl, the most likely player for Nebraska to pick up is four-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin, another Los Angeles prospect. All crystal ball predictions at 247Sports point to the Huskers picking up Calvin’s commitment. It would be quite a shock to not see him put on a Husker hat.

Another player announcing on Saturday that I would not be shocked to see Nebraska land is five-star defensive back Darnay Holmes from Calabasas, Calif.

While not currently listed as considering the Huskers, Holmes is the teammate of current commits Keyshawn Johnson, Jr. and Tristan Gebbia. He also has a long relationship with Nebraska wide receivers coach Keith Williams.

The Huskers are also seeking the commitment of two offensive line recruits that will be deciding their fates at the game. Garnering the pick of either five-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell from Graham, Wash. or four-star offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga from Aledo, Tex. seems unlikely at this point. Sarell is leaning toward staying on the West Coast, while Filiaga is considered a strong Michigan lean.

Nebraska’s 2017 recruiting class can take massive strides forward if they can get three of these seven recruits. Head coach Mike Riley is not afraid to aim for the big fish, and the fact that the Huskers are even in contention for these players is a step in the right direction.

Saturday’s US Army All-American Bowl takes place in San Antonio, Tex. and can be seen on NBC at noon Central.

