Nebraska Football Recruiting: RB Jaylin Bradley Commits to the Huskers

Talk about a quick turnaround. It wasn’t that long ago that we talked about the Nebraska football staff potentially giving an offer to Bellevue West standout Jaylin Bradley.

Guess what? He’s a Cornhusker.

Bradley marks Nebraska’s first running back taken this cycle and, as we discussed before, may not be the last.

While his ratings aren’t that great, keep in mind that there were concerns about his grades for quite some time and he just recently became eligible to enroll at a school like Nebraska.

The 6’0″ 185-pound prospect out of Bellevue, Neb. had only one other offer from South Dakota State, but it was likely that should he make grades as he did that plenty of other institutions would come calling.

Nebraska obviously didn’t even let that thought enter anyone else’s mind as they locked down Bradley before the dead period even ended.

As a reminder, and it’s most definitely worth repeating, Bradley carried the football 342 times for 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2016 averaging 224 yards per game. Five of those scores came in the Nebraska Class A football championship where Bellevue West defeated a dominant Omaha North squad 43-6.

While you won’t find a service that ranks him very high, that doesn’t mean a thing. Bradley has an opportunity to come in and take a stab at gaining immediate playing time as Nebraska looks for a more productive running game in 2017.

Look for him to battle Devine Ozigbo, Mikale Wilbon and Tre Bryant this upcoming spring as the Big Red implements a young, but talented offensive line.

