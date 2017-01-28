Nebraska Football Recruiting: Predicting the Huskers’ National Signing Day

For Nebraska football‘s 2017 class, it has been a roller coaster of emotions. There are plenty of potential surprises for the Huskers on National Signing Day. Time to figure out what to expect.

A big domino fell a few days early for Nebraska. This past Friday, four-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin made his commitment to the Huskers after previously committing to Oregon State at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

On National Signing Day, Nebraska has the potential to add eight more players to their class. Husker Corner’s Frank Soukup and Brandon Cavanaugh put their predictions on paper as to where those recruits will end up signing.

Bryan Thompson: Three-star wide receiver from Moreno Valley, CA

Frank: I think Oregon gets the nod here. Thompson has long been leaning towards the Ducks, and I think the recent commitment of Calvin to Nebraska leaves the openings at wide receiver in this class to be very slim. The choice between Oregon and Utah isn’t easy to predict, but I say the Ducks get the edge.

Brandon: Originally, I was going to predict Thompson to Utah as he’d been talking up the Utes quite a bit. However, he recently visited Oregon and has them out ahead leading into Signing Day. Look for the Ducks to snag another Husker target.

Don’t fret, folks. Oregon and Nebraska are going to be butting heads for years to come and both will win their fair share of battles.

Kurt Rafdal: Three-star tight end from Carmel, IN

Frank: There is no doubt in my mind that Rafdal ends up signing with Nebraska. With having lost their top three tight ends to graduation at the end of last season, the Huskers are no doubt pitching the idea of early playing time to him.

With the thought of playing early and in the Big Ten where his parents can watch him, he ends up with the Huskers.

Brandon: The idea of having a 6-8 tight end in current commit Austin Allen and another that’s 6-7 in Rafdal is amazing to me. Take into account that the tight end is part of Mike Riley’s offense that can do considerable damage and these twin towers on the field at the same time could be a dream come true.

I think Husker fans will have the opportunity to see it and peg Rafdal to Nebraska.

Joseph Lewis: Five-star wide receiver from Los Angeles, CA

Frank: While Lewis no doubt has a long-standing relationship with Huskers wide receivers coach Keith Williams, I think the pull of the West Coast and USC is too strong. Nebraska would have to really put the full court press on Lewis leading up to National Signing Day.

Brandon: Lewis loves Williams, there’s no doubt about that. However, there are a lot of factors at play and family’s a big one. He can walk to the Coliseum from home. While Nebraska would be a great environment for him to excel in, I see him wearing a Trojan uniform.

Michael Onyemaobi: Three-star athlete from Temecula, CA

Frank: I think this is another gain for the Big Red. Nebraska is going to be fighting against TCU to gain Onyemaobi’s declaration, but with the growing movement of players from California making the trek to Lincoln, he would have plenty in common with a multitude of other Husker players.

Brandon: Onyemaobi had nothing but praise for TCU following his official visit and said it was going to be hard to beat.

As of this writing, he’s currently in Lincoln and no doubt had the red carpet rolled out for him as Nebraska looks to lock down some cornerbacks. Much like Frank, I see him in scarlet and cream.

Greg Johnson: Four-star athlete from Los Angeles, CA

Frank: I believe that Johnson is going to follow his high school teammate Lewis to USC. Lewis and Johnson have been considered a package deal, and I don’t see them to Lincoln together. The pull of staying close to home is undoubtedly way too strong.

Brandon: When Donte Williams left Arizona, the chances of the Wildcats holding onto Johnson immediately went to nil. I have to think that USC became the favorite right off the bat, especially with Lewis being a likely commit as Frank stated.

I don’t doubt that Williams did everything he could to convince Johnson to follow him, but the pull to stick around Cali is a bit too strong here. USC it is.

Deommodore Lenoir: Four-star cornerback from Los Angeles, CA

Frank: While Lenoir was once a long-standing Oregon commit, I believe he will end up with Nebraska on National Signing Day. Since 1990, Nebraska has put more defensive backs into the NFL than everyone other than Ohio State.

I have no doubt that Donte Williams has been preaching the history of defensive backs to Lenoir, and that will be hard for him to pass up.

Brandon: I have to go against Frank’s intuition here. Nothing that Lenior has been communicating indicates that he’s looking to end up in Lincoln. There’s an outside chance, but I can’t see any way he doesn’t end up recommitting to Oregon.

Damion Daniels: Three-star defensive tackle from Dallas, TX

Frank: If there is one position that Nebraska really has a need to fill in this class, it’s defensive tackle.

With the Huskers transitioning to a 3-4 defense under Bob Diaco, the Huskers need a true nose tackle, and there is not currently a player on the roster that fits that mold. Daniels is a player that could come in and fill that need.

Brandon: Frank nails it. I feel Daniels knows he can come in and be a big-time contributor in Diaco’s 3-4 and John Parrella’s due for another commitment.

I like Daniels to announce his intention to play at Nebraska come February 1.

Elijah Blades: Four-star cornerback from Pasadena, CA

Frank: While it is not unheard of, when a player decommits from a school less than a week before Signing Day, it is highly unlikely they end up back at the school they were previously committed to.

With Blades de-committing from Florida this past Wednesday, I think he makes the move to Lincoln along with his close friend Lenoir. These two would continue the new tradition of Lockdown U.

Brandon: While I disagree with Frank about Lenior, we’re on the same page when it comes to Blades. After he de-committed from Florida, he became infatuated with Nebraska football.

This is a prospect that the Huskers clearly have a major desire to land as much like Tyjon Lindsey, they never gave up on his recruitment. A great get with a great name for the Big Red.

Husker fans are no doubt going to be paying close attention next Wednesday to see where these prospects land. If things fall right, Nebraska could end up with a top 15-20 class on Signing Day.

Enjoy the ride, Husker Nation!

