Nebraska Football Recruiting: National Signing Day 2017 Tracker and Live Blog

The big day is finally upon us as the 2017 Nebraska football recruiting class will be finalized with National Letters of Intent being faxed in.

Nebraska enters the day with 19 total commitments, the No. 22 class in the nation according to 247Sports and the potential for some serious roller coaster action.

Five of the Huskers’ commitments are already in Lincoln including quarterback Tristan Gebbia, wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Jr. and linebacker Avery Roberts.

A remaining 10 prospects have yet to sign their National Letters of intent including four-star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, three-star defensive tackle Deionte Watts, three-star defensive tackle Deontre Thomas and three-star linebacker William Hampton.

The Big Board:

Three-star defensive tackle Daimion Daniels

Choices: Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA

Announcement: 10:30-10:45am – ESPNU

Three-star wide receiver Bryan Thompson

Choices: Nebraska, Oregon, Utah

Announcement: 12:00pm

Four-star defensive back Elijah Blades

Choices: Nebraska, Florida, USC

Announcement: 3:00pm

Five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis

Choices: Nebraska, USC

Announcement: 3:10 p.m. – ESPN2

Four-star athlete Greg Johnson

Choices: Nebraska, USC, Oregon

Announcement: 3:10pm – ESPN2

Three-star cornerback Michael Onyemaobi

Choices: Nebraska, TCU

Announcement: “between 3-5pm” – Fox Sports West

Four-star defensive back Deommodore Lenoir

Choices: Nebraska, Oregon, Mississippi State

Announcement: “between 3-5pm” – Fox Sports West

Live Blog

7:55 a.m.: Jaylin Bradley, Austin Allen, Deontre Thomas and Ben Miles are officially added to the class.

7:41 a.m.: Things have already got off to a frenzied pace as tight end Kurt Rafdal, offensive tackles Brenden Jaimes and Matt Sichterman along with linebacker Andrew Ward have already signed their National Letters of Intent.

Letters of Intent Received (4):

Name Pos Rating Brenden Jaimes OT ★★★ Matt Sichterman OT ★★★ Kurt Rafdal TE ★★★ Andrew Ward LB ★★★

Unsigned Commits (10):

Name Pos Rating Tyjon Lindsey WR ★★★★ Jamire Calvin WR ★★★★ Deionte Watts DT ★★★ Deontre Thomas DT ★★★ Guy Thomas DE ★★★ Austin Allen TE ★★★ Chris Walker OT ★★★ Willie Hampton OLB ★★★ Erik Krommenhoek TE ★★★ Ben Miles FB ★★★ Jaylin Bradley RB ★★★

Early Enrollees (5):

Name Pos Rating Avery Roberts ILB ★★★★ Tristan Gebbia QB ★★★★ Jaevon McQuitty WR ★★★★ Keyshawn Johnson WR ★★★ Broc Bando LS ★★★

