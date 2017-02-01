Nebraska Football Recruiting: National Signing Day 2017 Tracker and Live Blog
The big day is finally upon us as the 2017 Nebraska football recruiting class will be finalized with National Letters of Intent being faxed in.
Nebraska enters the day with 19 total commitments, the No. 22 class in the nation according to 247Sports and the potential for some serious roller coaster action.
Five of the Huskers’ commitments are already in Lincoln including quarterback Tristan Gebbia, wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, Jr. and linebacker Avery Roberts.
A remaining 10 prospects have yet to sign their National Letters of intent including four-star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, three-star defensive tackle Deionte Watts, three-star defensive tackle Deontre Thomas and three-star linebacker William Hampton.
The Big Board:
Three-star defensive tackle Daimion Daniels
Choices: Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA
Announcement: 10:30-10:45am – ESPNU
Three-star wide receiver Bryan Thompson
Choices: Nebraska, Oregon, Utah
Announcement: 12:00pm
Four-star defensive back Elijah Blades
Choices: Nebraska, Florida, USC
Announcement: 3:00pm
Five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis
Choices: Nebraska, USC
Announcement: 3:10 p.m. – ESPN2
Four-star athlete Greg Johnson
Choices: Nebraska, USC, Oregon
Announcement: 3:10pm – ESPN2
Three-star cornerback Michael Onyemaobi
Choices: Nebraska, TCU
Announcement: “between 3-5pm” – Fox Sports West
Four-star defensive back Deommodore Lenoir
Choices: Nebraska, Oregon, Mississippi State
Announcement: “between 3-5pm” – Fox Sports West
Live Blog
7:55 a.m.: Jaylin Bradley, Austin Allen, Deontre Thomas and Ben Miles are officially added to the class.
7:41 a.m.: Things have already got off to a frenzied pace as tight end Kurt Rafdal, offensive tackles Brenden Jaimes and Matt Sichterman along with linebacker Andrew Ward have already signed their National Letters of Intent.
Letters of Intent Received (4):
|Name
|Pos
|Rating
|Brenden Jaimes
|OT
|★★★
|Matt Sichterman
|OT
|★★★
|Kurt Rafdal
|TE
|★★★
|Andrew Ward
|LB
|★★★
Unsigned Commits (10):
|Name
|Pos
|Rating
|Tyjon Lindsey
|WR
|★★★★
|Jamire Calvin
|WR
|★★★★
|Deionte Watts
|DT
|★★★
|Deontre Thomas
|DT
|★★★
|Guy Thomas
|DE
|★★★
|Austin Allen
|TE
|★★★
|Chris Walker
|OT
|★★★
|Willie Hampton
|OLB
|★★★
|Erik Krommenhoek
|TE
|★★★
|Ben Miles
|FB
|★★★
|Jaylin Bradley
|RB
|★★★
Early Enrollees (5):
|Name
|Pos
|Rating
|Avery Roberts
|ILB
|★★★★
|Tristan Gebbia
|QB
|★★★★
|Jaevon McQuitty
|WR
|★★★★
|Keyshawn Johnson
|WR
|★★★
|Broc Bando
|LS
|★★★
