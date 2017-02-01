Nebraska Football Recruiting: Jamire Calvin Spurns Nebraska Yet Again

Nebraska football‘s 2017 recruiting class is one four-star wide receiver lighter after the recruitment of Jamire Calvin got even weirder on National Signing Day.

Alright, see if you can keep up.

For the longest time, Calvin was considered a lock for the Huskers and was expected to commit to Nebraska at the U.S. Army All-American Game. He threw the recruiting world a curveball and instead chose a hat featuring the Oregon State Beavers’ logo.

Ten days later, he de-committed from Oregon State before committing to the Cornhuskers a week and a half later tweeting out, “Next Chapter, Lincoln Nebraska”.

He seemed relieved that the process was over, or so it seemed.

Calvin told the Lincoln Journal-Star that the process was “stressful, confusing, difficult, but I’m just happy to be where I am now.” Why Nebraska? “The one answer that I’d say the most is it’s just where I felt most comfortable.”

He’s happy in Lincoln and all is well. Not so fast.

A very mysterious tweet popped up on his timeline during the evening of January 29 where he stated, “Most people dont understand how hard the recruiting process really is, fans & reporters call us unloyal but dont even know the half of it…”

That was followed by another tweet about an hour later that said, “Signing day is the only day that matters.” Too true.

Calvin eventually made the decision to flip to his third school in a month as he heads off to Washington State.

Yes, Nebraska loses out on one of its bigger commitments, but at this point, Husker fans (and maybe even Nebraska football coaches) have to be wondering if the Big Red didn’t dodge a bullet.

